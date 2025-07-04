"Myles Garrett had to threaten the Browns": LeSean McCoy sounds off over Steelers' trading TJ Watt rumors

T.J. Watt is one of the best defensive players in the league. He is also in the market for a new contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a result, there is a strong chance that Watt is looking for a massive pay raise heading into the new campaign. However, as of this time, Watt is still holding out while waiting to sign a new long-term contract with the club. With the situation extremely public, reports have emerged that the Steelers may be forced to move off Watt given his high salary demands and the club's current financial situation.

Despite this, former NFL player LeSean McCoy thinks that the Steelers would be foolish to move off one of the best players in the entire league.

"Why would you move off of one of the best defensive players that we've ever seen in football, let alone one of the best defensive players you've ever seen?... I hate this, that they play this game. Now, I always think that maybe it's just the NFL. When I say the NFL, a lot of great players have to wait for their money, right?"

McCoy then went through some current and former NFL players who had to wait or push their team in order to receive a new, big money contract.

"Aaron Donald, I can't think of a better defensive player in history than Aaron Donald and he had to wait to get his money... Myles Garrett had to threaten the Browns and say, 'Listen, I need to go to a winning team.' And then you know what they did, they came with that big fat cheque. So you know what? Steelers, Tomlin, I ain't mad at y'all, because this is how it goes." McCoy said on 'The Facility' on July 3.

What will T.J. Watt's next contract look like?

According to the popular contract and sports financial company 'Spotrac', Watt's current market value is a four year deal worth $146,551,588. Should he receive this contract, Watt will be earning an average annual value of approximately $36.6 million, something that would rank No. 2 amongst defensive players in the league only behind Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett ($40 million per season).

