Linebacker Myles Jack signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 6, 2023. On Aug. 20, he retired following a two-week stint with the Eagles.

Jack was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and played with them until 2021. Last season, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shortly before signing with Philly, Jack considered a career change and said he wanted to become a plumber. Now that he's retired, he may pursue that dream.

Jack went to college at UCLA and was a star on both sides of the field as a running back and linebacker. After some health concerns, he slid into the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In his career, he recorded 617 tackles, six-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and 18 pass deflections.

NFL fans react to Myles Jack retiring after his short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles

Many fans were surprised upon hearing the news of Myles Jack's retirement shortly after signing with the Eagles. Some thought he robbed them, while others referred to him being able to become a plumber now.

Here's how fans reacted:

Reliving Myles Jack's most infamous moment in the NFL

Myles Jack during Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars were very close to reaching the Super Bowl in 2017. They lost to the New England Patriots 24-20 in the AFC Championship game but could have easily represented the AFC that year.

With 13:53 left in the final quarter, the Jags had a 10-point lead at 20-10. Jack made a key play when he stripped the ball from Dion Lewis. Jack got up and started to run for the endzone but the play was blown dead.

If the play wasn't blown dead, Jacksonville would have gone up 27-10 with a little under 14 minutes in the game.

Now we all know what Tom Brady is capable of, but it would have been a much bigger task to come back and win the game being down by 17 points compared to 10 points.

