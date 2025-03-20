Najee Harris' stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers does not appear to have a happy ending. After signing a one-year deal with the LA Chargers during free agency, he hasn’t been shy about sharing his feelings toward his former team.

Ad

The Steelers' offense never found its rhythm during Harris’ four years in Pittsburgh. The quarterback position was in constant flux, with five different quarterbacks starting games during that span. Success eluded the Steelers, who last won a playoff game in the 2016 season.

In an interview with KCAL News after signing with the Chargers, Harris revealed that he had issues with the Steelers’ offensive identity. He also expressed a desire for more veteran leadership during his time in Pittsburgh.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We just didn't know anything on offense, really," he said. "We didn't have any identity. We had a young guy coming in at quarterback, I was young, the team was young, I really didn't have anybody to almost learn from, on the offensive side."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm just trying to look for people, to pick their brain off. It was an interesting year there, I'll just say that".

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ben Roethlisberger was the Steelers’ quarterback during Harris’ rookie season in 2021, but he retired after that year. The team drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he failed to develop into a franchise quarterback.

Najee Harris praises Chargers' facilities

After joining forces with quarterback Justin Herbert and coach Jim Harbaugh in LA, Najee Harris praised the Chargers’ facilities.

"It's a great weight room first of all," he said. "Even the facility, it's all great things man. A lot of things that they provide here, you can take advantage of."

Ad

"I was just telling them 'Man, it's not like this everywhere'. This is a special thing right here.' It reminds me of college at Alabama, all the resources that they have, it's not like this everywhere"

Harris was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and spent the next four years playing under coach Mike Tomlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.