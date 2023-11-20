The Pittsburgh Steelers have consistently struggled on offense during the 2023 NFL season despite their relatively solid 6-4 record. They are the only team in the NFL this season to be outgained by their opponent in every game so far. This continued in Week 11 when they were defeated by the Cleveland Browns by a 13-10 score against a third-string rookie quarterback.

The offense has failed to post consistent production, including once-promising running back prospect Najee Harris. He has exceeded 80 rushing yards once this year and was recently demoted from his starting role in favor of Jaylen Warren. Harris has regressed in every statistical category since his rookie season in 2021.

His recent demotion and the offense's failures are likely why Harris is frustrated with his situation. In a meeting with the media in the locker room following the Steelers' defeat to the Browns, the running back expressed his frustrations:

"There’s just a lot of stuff that goes on around here that you guys don’t see. I guess what I’m trying to say, it’s just, I’m just at a point, man, where I’m just tired of this s--t."

Harris is frustrated with the offense as the Steelers have scored the fifth-fewest points in the NFL this season and third-fewest in the AFC. If they don't turn things around quickly, they could miss out on the NFL Playoffs. They currently hold the final Wild Card spot, but seven teams are within two games of eclipsing them with six weeks still to go.

Steelers schedule: Projecting wins and losses for Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to return to the NFL Playoff following the 2023 season after missing out last year. If the season ended after Week 11, they would barely get in, as they currently own the seventh and final spot in the AFC. That could change as there is still a long way to go, with 11 weeks down and seven to go.

They are also locked into an epic battle for the AFC North division title, as all four teams are .500 or better. While Pittsburgh is in third place currently, it trails the leading Baltimore Ravens by just 1.5 games. It also holds a head-to-head victory against the Ravens, with a second meeting coming later in the year.

Four of its final seven games will come against divisional opponents, so everything is in Pittsburgh's hands. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals losing their starting quarterbacks further puts the Steelers right in the mix for a postseason birth. They should play well to get there, as the conference has been very competitive.

Here are their remaining games in 2023 and the projected outcome:

at Bengals - Loss vs Cardinals - Win vs Patriots - Win at Colts - Loss vs Bengals - Win at Seahawks - Loss at Ravens - Loss

If these predictions hold, the Steelers would finish with an identical 9-8 record as last year. It will also likely result in a similar fate of missing out on the playoffs. If they can get their offense going, they can significantly improve their chances of getting to the postseason.