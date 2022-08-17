"You ain't gon' f***ing talk to me like that" - Najee Harris and Nick Saban were always at loggerheads during time at Alabama

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris won two national titles under head coach Nick Saban at the Alabama Crimson Tide. But their relationship with each other was not the most stable.

In a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast on Tuesday, Harris revealed that the two used to fight all the time during his tenure at the school.

He felt that Saban "belittled" him and often went too far to push the player to his limits. He stated:

"Don't think you're more than just a coach to me. Don't try to belittle. I felt like I was belittled. I can take coaching, but, like, it's just a certain type of line when you cross, like all right, bro, I'm a man, you ain't gon' f***ing talk to me like that."

Harris said they "bumped heads," and at one point, things got so bad that he had to leave the school in 2020 to clear his head.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not messing with y’all. I’m gone.’ So I left school for like two weeks. Yeah, people didn’t know that. I left school for like two weeks.”

The 25-year-old stated that the duo was able to talk and clear the air in Saban's office. The running back then played in all 13 games of the season, culminating in Alabama winning the national title. He even became Alabama's all-time leader in rushing yards (3,834) and rushing touchdowns (57) before the Steelers picked him up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers still unsure about their starting quarterback for the year

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (left) and Kenny Pickett (right)

The Steelers still haven't landed upon their starter with the start of the season just three weeks away. Their three options, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett, all starred in the team's opening preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

First-round pick Pickett dazzled under the lights and led the Steelers on a game-winning touchdown drive. He began the second half and completed 13 passes from 15 attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett produced a 132.6 passer rating in his preseason debut - higher than any other rookie in the last 30 years (min. 10 pass attempts).The #Pickettsburgh era is here. #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett produced a 132.6 passer rating in his preseason debut - higher than any other rookie in the last 30 years (min. 10 pass attempts). The #Pickettsburgh era is here. https://t.co/ZcBIIe4Lcg

In the remaining preseason games, it will be interesting to see how coach Mike Tomlin uses his three quarterbacks. We still do not know who will be the starting signal-caller in Pittsburgh.

