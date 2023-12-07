Is Najee Harris playing tonight? Latest on Steelers RB for Week 14 TNF vs Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is one of the most durable backfield stars in the NFL. The Steelers franchise RB hasn't missed a game in over three years and is one of the team's best performers in 2023.

According to reports, Najee Harris is expected to play against the Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots tonight.

Harris will be on the gridiron for Mike Tomlin's side and likely be a handful for the Patriots' rush defense.

What happened to Najee Harris?

Najee Harris did not participate in team practice throughout the week. It's important to note that the week is shortened due to the quick turnaround between Sunday's game and Thursday Night Football.

Najee Harris appeared on the Steelers' injury report, and it says that the durable RB is dealing with a knee injury. However, Steelers fans have nothing to worry about, as numerous sources are seemingly confident that Harris will be fit enough to play in Week 14.

However, the news isn't as favorable for Steelers' franchise QB Kenny Pickett, as the team's star shotcaller has been ruled out until further notice. Pickett sustained an ankle injury in Week 13 and has undergone surgery to fix the issue.

In his place, veteran backup QB Mitchell Trubisky will start under center. The Steelers' coaching staff reckons Trubisky will be able to steady the ship and lead the Patriots to a solid position at the end of the season.

Thankfully, Mitchell Trubisky should have Harris as a safety blanket for this week and beyond.

How to watch Steelers vs Patriots on Thursday Night Football live

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots renew their age-old rivalry in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams couldn't be in more contrasting form, as the Patriots are 2-10, while the Steelers are 7-5.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will expect their team to play better than they did on Sunday when they lost to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals triumphed 24-10, knocking the wind out of the Steelers.

As for the Patriots, it was a case of the same old story, as they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was Bill Belichick's side's fifth straight loss, making them the second-worst team in the league, behind the Carolina Panthers.

Aside from being in a great position to draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, there's nothing positive about the Patriots' record heading into the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Steelers vs Patriots history: Last 10 games

Here's how the last ten Steelers versus Patriots games went:

09/18/22: Patriots 17 @ Steelers 14

09/08/19: Steelers 3 @ Patriots 33

12/16/18: Patriots 10 @ Steelers 17

12/17/17: Patriots 27 @ Steelers 24

01/22/17: Steelers 17 @ Patriots 36

10/23/16: Patriots 27 @ Steelers 16

09/10/15: Steelers 21 @ Patriots 28

11/03/13: Steelers 31 @ Patriots 55

10/30/11: Patriots 17 @ Steelers 25

11/14/10: Patriots 39 @ Steelers 26