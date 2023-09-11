Nakobe Dean injury: When will Eagles LB return to action?

Nakobe Dean is one of the top young names on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. However, the best ability is availability and the Eagles won't have it for Dean as he deals with an injury.

The injury isn't the only one facing the team. Star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is also listed as questionable with a rib injury, per ESPN. Starting cornerback James Bradberry also is listed as questionable ahead of next week's showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

How much time will the star linebacker miss and how will the Eagles deal with his loss? Here's a look at the latest updates on Dean.

When will Nakobe Dean return to play?

According to Adam Schefter on X, the linebacker is set to miss "about a month" due to a foot injury. In an attempt to pivot, the team has signed former first-round pick Rashaan Evans to the team.

Dean will miss upcoming games against the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and potentially a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

After barely getting past the New England Patriots on Sunday, the team will be hoping for a speedy recovery from Nakobe Dean. Until then, they'll be hoping for a plug-and-play surge from Rashaan Evans. However, considering his availability at this time of year, not many are expecting even close to a duplication of production.

Nakobe Dean contract details

Nakobe Dean at Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans

The linebacker is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles and is still quite a distance away from his next contract. According to Spotrac, he's playing on a roughly $5.2 million deal over four years.

The deal carried a $965,000 signing bonus and a yearly salary of $1.3 million. $965,000 was guaranteed on the deal, meaning that he'll have to work for the vast majority of his earnings.

As it stands, his current deal runs through the end of the 2025 season. That said, Nakobe Dean likely will be looking for an extension sooner in order to maximize his total earnings over the course of his career. The sooner and younger he can get his first big extension, the more time left for him to get another one later.

Will he be back in time to take down Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, only time will tell.