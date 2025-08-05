  • home icon
  Nate Wiggins gets kicked out of joint practice after Ravens CB gets involved in brawl with "several uppercuts"

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 05, 2025 23:10 GMT
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Nate Wiggins gets kicked out of joint practice after Ravens CB gets involved in brawl with "several uppercuts" (Credit: IMAGN)

Second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins drew attention during Tuesday's joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts as tempers flared. According to Ravens reporters Jamison Henley and Jeff Zrebiec, Wiggins was involved in several scuffles, leading to his ejection.

Hensley mentioned that after backup CB Kenyon Martin threw a punch at a Colts player, Wiggins ran off the sideline to throw more punches.

"First fight of Ravens-Colts joint practice just occurred. Ravens backup CB Keyon Martin delivered a late push on a Colts player," Hensley wrote. "When the Colts player retaliated, Nate Wiggins ran off the sideline and delivered several upper cuts. Both sidelines cleared."
Zrebiec then added that Wiggins' participation in the altercation granted his ejection from the practice.

"Wiggins just got booted from practice. He came off sideline to get involved."
Nate Wiggins, the No. 30 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, registered 33 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception for 26 yards in 15 games last season. After a three-year college career with Clemson, Wiggins is set to take over the Ravens' secondary.

Fans have seen teammates go at it in the last couple of weeks. Seeing players from different teams is common and expected at this point in the preseason. As a first-rounder, however, Wiggins will need to make better decisions on the pitch if he wants to contribute to this team.

Baltimore Ravens paired Nate Wiggins with another seasoned CB in the offseason

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed an experienced cornerback to the roster in the offseason. After ending his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, Jaire Alexander joined the reigning AFC North champions on a one-year deal that could pay him up to $6 million if he triggers all the incentives.

This is a good addition to the team's secondary, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey celebrating the move back in June.

"I like it a lot. I think we did kind of speak on teaming up last year, but obviously, you know, he was like, I'm here," Humphrey said. "And I was like, I'm probably not leaving here either. So it ended up working out. But, uh, really excited."
According to ESPN, Nate Wiggins is the left cornerback, followed by T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis. Alexander is the right cornerback and Humphrey the nickelback.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

