Nathaniel Hackett promises big things from Aaron Rodgers in 2023

Aaron Rodgers fills a hole that the New York Jets have needed filling for decades, as Brett Favre was their last quarterback to make the Pro Bowl in 2008.

The Jets stumbled towards the end of last season, having been 6-3 they finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs. They are looking toward genuine success and are optimistic this season.

Nathaniel Hackett had a nightmare fueled 2022 NFL season with the Denver Broncos, and the clock mismanagement in their first game was a sign of things to come.

Hackett was removed from the role after a Christmas massacre against the Los Angeles Rams, however, it was confirmed in January that he would join the Jets at offensive coordinator.

Hackett's old ally from Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers, made the move to the city that never sleeps this offseason.

Nathaniel Hackett was asked about the prospect of being alongside Rodgers on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, and was bullish on the subject:

"I just want to see Aaron play some of the best football he's ever played in his career. That was something that was so fun to be a part of when we were at Green Bay, and I want to see him get to where he wants to be, accomplish what he wants to accomplish.

"I think there's going to be some freedom with Aaron, and as we moved forward in the Green Bay system, there was definitely more freedom as we went. We're just gonna continue that because you've got to take advantage of a guy like Aaron that is so smart and understands it.

"So, [we're] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kind of stuff and put us in the best position possible."

Hackett was right next to Aaron Rodgers when he won back-to-back MVPs and one-seed finishes in the NFC.

2010 was the last time the New York Jets made it to the playoffs, and the team has given away multiple high draft picks to land Rodgers. They must deliver a significantly better season or heads will roll.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in a tricky AFC East

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talk after Green Bay's 27-24 win in overtime at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022

While Aaron Rodgers is expected to turn the Jets into immediate contenders, that will be a challenge. The New England Patriots and Tom Brady's 20-year dominance of the AFC East may now be over, but a new top dog has appeared.

In 2020 the Buffalo Bills finally won the division for the first time since 1995 as Josh Allen and co were unstoppable. Buffalo has won the last three division crowns, but the gap is beginning to close.

The Miami Dolphins traded away a fortune for Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey over the two offseasons and the Dolphins are going all in for a ring. Tua Tagovailoa showed with the reworked offense that he can hang with the top quarterbacks in the league. Miami made the playoffs last year before losing to Buffalo in the Wild Card, but Tua's injuries ruled out him of that game, which Buffalo marginally won.

Bill Belichick could be on the road to retirement, but the long-time ruler of the division will stubbornly remain a thorn in the side of the other three AFC East sides. The Patriots have reshaped their offense in the offseason as Mac Jones regressed from his rookie season in his sophomore campaign. New England's defense will always be tough to crack and that is expected to continue in 2023.

There are plenty of hurdles in the way for Aaron Rodgers, but the future hall-of-fame quarterback has faced plenty of roadblocks in his career and come out on top.

We will see if he is the savior the Jets have been searching for when the season kicks off in September.

