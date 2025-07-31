NBA star Jordan Bell posts unseen memories with Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone from couple's dreamy wedding [PICS]

One month after Jordan Love and Ronika Stone married, one of their high-profile guests shared pictures of the wedding ceremony and subsequent party. Former NBA champion Jordan Bell attended the big event and is still buzzing about it.

Bell, who is an Oregon alumnus, just like Stone, shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Wednesday. The seven-year veteran started with a photo of himself with Stone and her sister Ronna.

"Still thinking about this wedding," Bell captioned the first story.

Credit: IG/jbell

After a couple of photos of himself seemingly watching the bride walk down the aisle, Bell shared more pictures enjoying time with Ronika Stone, including one where he's pouring water into her mouth.

"The star of the night was easily this bottle of water," he added.

Credit: IG/jbell

Lastly, he reflected on his friendship with the professional volleyball player.

"Found out where I stand on the friends list when I was given one of the last duble doubles," Bell captioned a picture in which Stone handed him a burger.

Credit: IG/jbell

Bell, who last played for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 NBA season, spent three seasons (2014-2017) in Oregon. He played 104 games with the Ducks, averaging 7.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 61% from the field and 62.7% from the free-throw line. Bell was part of the Golden State Warriors' 2018 championship team.

Ronika Stone played for the Ducks women's volleyball team from 2016 through 2019, leaving the program as its all-time career leader in hitting percentage (.336), blocks assists (429), third in school history in total blocks (485) and fifth in points (1,605.5).

Jordan Love revealed how involved he was in planning the wedding

Talking with ESPN in June, Jordan Love explained his role in planning his wedding. While he admitted he gave his opinion on certain things, Ronika Stone had the bigger voice.

"Ronika's been really involved with handling all the stuff," Love said. "I've been weighing in on some of the things, some of the different areas. I'm sure a couple weeks out it might pick up, get a little more hectic with it right around the corner. It's been awesome. We're excited, we're ready for it, so excited to get that going."

After a disappointing wild-card elimination against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL playoffs, Jordan Love and his Green Bay Packers are eager to bounce back. They hope that his wedding ring isn't the only one he gets in the coming months.

