Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's future is up in the air after his team's brutal, season-ending 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Wildcard Weekend. He claimed on the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by him and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that he's yet to decide whether he'll walk away from the game.

NFL insider Michelle Tafoya provided an update about Jason's future. During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio, she claimed that the Eagles star will hang up his boots this offseason. However, she added he won't be the only one to call it quits. She said:

"I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season like his brother. I think there's just a ton of motivation there for them to do this."

She added:

"I can't really reveal my source, I can just say that. I think [Travis] is looking at future plans."

Travis Kelce's retirement would be a shocking development. Per Tafoya, the brothers could walk away together to land a gig at Peacock like Peyton and Eli Manning's Manningcast on ESPN. She said:

"I could totally see those two, pulling up Peyton and Eli Manning sort of gig maybe on Peacocks is a companion piece to Sunday Night Football, where you got the Peyton and Eli cast on ESPN to for Monday Night Football. Why doesn't Peacock do that with the Kelce brothers on Sunday night Football?"

Travis Kelce to retire? Chiefs TE clarifies air about the future

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce addressed his future before the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Wildcard Weekend battle against the Miami Dolphins. He said:

"I have no reason to stop playing football. I love (playing with the Chiefs). We still have success, come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

Kelce also claimed his brother Jason could return next season but only if he wanted. During his media availability ahead of the Chiefs' divisional round battle against the Buffalo Bills, he told reporters:

"It's been cool to see everybody appreciate who [Jason Kelce] has been over the years this past week, but I think the big guy still got some football left if he wants it."

While Travis has claimed he has no plans to retire, Jason has been a bit more coy about his plans. The duo's return for the 2024 NFL season is still in the air.