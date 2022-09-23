“Just go ahead and bring back Ndamukong Suh” - Buccaneers fans campaign for reunion with Tom Brady’s former teammate

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh currently doesn’t play football. However, if Suh decides to enter the free agent market, there will be plenty of options for him. The former Super Bowl champion and NFL Defensive Player of the Year has multiple teams after his services.

One of those options is a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he can reunite with former teammate and quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay is a top landing spot for Suh if he decides to get back into football, and it has everything he wants. That includes a winning football team, nice weather, flashy beaches, and he would get paid well to partake in all of it.

Back in 2020, Ndamukong Suh won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers, so he'd be a perfect fit if he decided to return.

With Akiem Hicks out for a month after tearing his plantar fascia in his foot, Buccaneers fans have launched a campaign to push for the return of Ndamukong Suh.

Who else could be interested in Ndamukong Suh?

The Los Angeles Rams, another team who Ndamukong Suh has played for previously, are desperate to get back into Super Bowl form. Why not sign someone who helped you make a Super Bowl run just a few years ago?

The Rams are currently 1-1, but could have easily started out their Super Bowl defending season at 0-2 as the Atlanta Falcons almost lodged a comeback win in Week 2.

The Kansas City Chiefs are another potential landing spot for Suh. Sure, they have Chris Jones, and according to Pro Football Focus, he’s the top-ranked interior defender in the NFL. However, the Chiefs could easily upgrade their defensive line with championship-level talent like Suh. Kansas City doesn’t have much room for error in an AFC West that’s loaded with talent, so why not go for the veteran?

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has created one of the most talented teams in the NFL this season. Like the Buccaneers, Rams and Chiefs, however, the Eagles could use the depth on their defensive line. What happens if Javon Hargrave or Fletcher Cox goes down due to injury?

This should be a priority for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Not just that, if both Hargrave and Cox stay healthy with Ndamukong Suh added to the squad, you have one stellar defensive rotation on the line.

Let the bidding war commence!

