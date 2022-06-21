"It's an interesting opportunity" - Ndamukong Suh reveals which team he would be open to joining for the 2022 season

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has given insight into which team he could potentially call home in 2022. The 35-year-old is coming off a season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where they made it all the way to the divisional round, where they were eliminated by the L.A. Rams. Suh played all 17 regular season games, totaling six sacks, and played both playoff games with half a sack to his name.

His run with the Bucs extended further back beyond the 2021 season, having been part of the team when they won the Super Bowl in 2020.

The defensive tackle spoke on NFL Live and reporter Mina Kimes asked the 35-year-old about his next move, making reference to whether the Raiders could be a potential spot for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Suh responded:

“I like it to be honest with you. Chandler Jones and Max Crosby, I was exchanging messages with him the other day, it’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We'll see where it kinda ends up, but I mean the AFC West is very very tough, which is fun. You get out of that, you’re almost destined to get to the Super Bowl.”

The 35-year-old did play one season with the Rams back in 2018 and was asked if a return to California would be possible.

Suh said:

“It could, I mean I don’t know if their cap is going to allow something like that to happen. Although, I did have a great conversation with Kroenke the other day. I still have an affinity for that organization and wish them well when we aren’t playing against each other.”

Where could Suh land for 2022?

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 35-year-old defensive tackle would help any team he signs with. As a player characterized by consistency, he stands to be an asset to any team that commits to him. His impressive consistency is evident in the fact that he hasn't missed a single game since 2011, when he was suspended for two games for his stomping incident.

But Suh did say he would like to continue playing. And @NdamukongSuh on ESPN2’s NFL Live, on where he might be in the future: “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture.”But Suh did say he would like to continue playing. And @NdamukongSuh on ESPN2’s NFL Live, on where he might be in the future: “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture.”But Suh did say he would like to continue playing.

Considering how the Raiders are currently building, adding Suh would add a lot of value to the team. The defensive tackle brings a healthy supply of reliability and consistency to the defensive front.

With Max Crosby and Chandler Jones possibly drawing the majority of double teams, the 35-year-old could potentially have plenty of opportunities to pick off opposition quarterbacks.

