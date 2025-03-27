“Need him and Nikola Jokic having a mic’d up convo” - NFL fans react to Xavier Legette’s viral video of admiring his horse

Xavier Legette is spending his offseason appreciating his horses. The Carolina Panthers wide receiver posted a video of himself hanging out on his farm and watching his horse galloping majestically across the field.

Legette grew up in Mullins, South Carolina. His football career has surprisingly kept him close to home, first by joining the South Carolina Gamecocks in college and then getting drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

The video made its way to the social media platform Reddit, and the NFL Reddit community enjoyed the light-hearted moment.

User Caulpain wrote: “Need him and nikola jokic havung a mic’d up convo about horses”

This user Toshinit agreed: “We should have a Horse-off between Legette and Jokic”

Skai762 commented: “that really is a nice horse tho”

This user, callthewambulance, shared an analogy on how important horses are in the Carolina region:

“Carolina horses are built different man. My brother lives in Aiken, which is like the horse capital of South Carolina. His next door neighbors both have several horses worth like $500K-1M, and they are some of the most spectacular animals I have ever seen. Stunningly beautiful creatures.”

Lions fan nothumaninside commented: “He seems like a very down to earth dude. A welcome change of pace from the princess drama queen WRs the NFL is plagued with lol.”

A lot of fans are rooting for personalities like Legette and Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. This user agreed: “I'm rooting hard for both Legette and Coleman. They're such a departure from the diva WRs we see constantly, it's just incredibly refreshing.”

This user explains why they seem likeable: “And they both have 'I am who I am and I’m comfortable with it' energy. Their personalities are a little unconventional by professional, media standards. I hope the fame & glamor of the league never get to them. I don’t think it will.”

Xavier Legette looks to build on rookie season

The Mullins, South Carolina native had an average rookie season. The Carolina Panthers traded up to pick him with the last pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL draft, keeping him close to home.

He had an up-and-down season, going catchless in Week 2 but then having a current career-high of 66 yards and one touchdown in Week 4. He also missed the Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers due to a groin injury.

