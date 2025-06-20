“Need more red on red”: Chiefs fans react to Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy's first look in new uniform

The Kansas City Chiefs have unveiled their new uniform for next season, and it’s drawing mixed reviews from fans on social media.

On Friday, the Chiefs posted photos on Instagram of Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy wearing red and white jerseys, with the white jerseys notably not getting a lot of rave reviews.

On Instagram @jack_owens1_ said:

“Need more red on red.”

Meanwhile, @_micha31_p1 posted:

“Can we get some new uniforms or a new gel or something.”

@noluvv.mal3 added:

“That white on red hard.”

Kansas City Chiefs fan on the new jerseys unveiled by the team (IG/chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs fan comments on the team's white jersey (IG/chiefs)

The Chiefs will wear these jerseys on the field next season, with their home red uniforms typically more popular among fans. Kansas City lost twice during the 2024 regular season, wearing white jerseys in both games.

The Chiefs also wore white in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, missing out on a third straight title.

While some fans weren’t keen on the white, others seem pretty jazzed up about what Worthy and Brown can contribute to this offense in 2025.

@1ra5haddd said on Instagram:

“I see 2k yards.”

@216reIIII posted:

“Super bowl champs”

While @trey_will_ said:

“And it’s only fitting that there numbers are 1 and 5, because a lot of 6’s will be adding up due to the connection between them and 15.”

Chiefs fan on what Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown will contribute this season (IG/chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs fan makes bold prediction on this upcoming season (IG/chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs fan predicts big year for Patrick Mahomes and the offense (IG/chiefs)

In his NFL career, Brown has posted one 1,000+ yard season receiving with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Worthy is expected to be much more involved in the offense next season. He averaged 10.8 yards per catch in his rookie campaign last year, with three touchdown catches in the playoffs.

The Chiefs have won three straight AFC Championships and been Super Bowl champions on two occasions. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a huge part of that as eight receivers had at least 20 catches in 2024.

Hollywood Brown's role could expand in 2025

By all accounts, Hollywood Brown's impact could be much more significant with the Chiefs in 2025. On Thursday, Mahomes told ESPN:

“You all saw it in training camp, how special of a football player he is. ...

“Now with hopefully him having the full offseason and training camp and staying healthy and continuing to fight through, his role will expand even more.”

We’ll see how involved Brown and Xavier Worthy are in the offense when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in Brazil in the season opener in September.

