  "Needs to pack it up soon": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford deals with aggravated disc amid uncertain Week 1 status

"Needs to pack it up soon": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford deals with aggravated disc amid uncertain Week 1 status

By Arnold
Modified Aug 06, 2025 18:17 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford deals with aggravated disc amid uncertain Week 1 status - Source: Imagn

Matthew Stafford has been in the spotlight for the LA Rams heading into the 2025 season. The quarterback has been dealing with an aggravated disc, but the team still plans on starting him in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

When fans found out about reports of Stafford's most recent back injury, they shared some concerns for the veteran signal-caller.

"Stafford needs to pack it up soon his back is already messed up," one tweeted.

"Buffering through back pain again," another added.
"It’s time to call it a career brotha," a third commented.

Others felt that the Rams' offense might struggle to coordinate if Stafford isn't at his best to lead the team.

"Not looking great for the Puka and Davante fantasy teams….Guess we’ll have to wait BUT, if you can pivot it might be a good option," one wrote.
"I have puka in one fantasy league and davantae in the other ima need him back soon," a user tweeted.
"This makes Puka and Adams a little scary for fantasy. Doesn’t sound great for Stafford," a fan added.

Stafford, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl title in 2022, has had a long history with injuries. Moreover, he is already 37 and one of the oldest QBs in the league.

According to reports, Stafford's recent back issue emerged following the conclusion of the offseason program.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is on course to return to on-field workouts later this week

NFL: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, NBC's Mike Florio reported that Matthew Stafford might be able to return to on-field workouts for the Rams later this week. The QB is still considered week-to-week, but could be back in the fray soon if his recovery goes well.

The Rams are also hopeful that Stafford will start in their Week 1 game against the Texans on Sept. 7.

If Stafford doesn't make a full recovery before the regular season, the Rams might be forced to start Stafford's backup, Jimmy Garoppolo.

