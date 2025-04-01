"Needs refinement and development" - Dan Orlovsky torn on Jalen Milroe's potential in blunt analysis of Alabama QB before 2025 draft

Jalen Milroe did not have the best final season at Alabama before declaring for this year's NFL draft. Now, analyst Dan Orlovsky has bluntly highlighted some of the areas that Milroe needs to work on to potentially become a success in the big league.

On Monday, Orlovsky uploaded video footage of some of Milroe's plays at Alabama on X, and shared his analysis on the QB.

"There’s just a lot on the tape to like—needs refinement and development and habit building—but tremendous talent for @JalenMilroe," Orlovsky tweeted.

Milroe committed to Alabama in 2021. However, he got the starting role in 2023.

In his first year as the Tide's starting QB, Milroe posted 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 carries as Alabama finished with an 11-2 record. The Tide made it to the College Football Playoff, but lost to Michigan in the semifinal.

During the 2024 season, Milroe threw for 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also contributed 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, as the Tide recorded a 9-4 record and failed to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

It was a rather disappointing end to college football for Milroe, who was expected to win the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Alabama.

Jalen Milroe might have boosted his draft stock at Alabama Pro Day

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn

Although Jalen Milroe's draft stock might have taken a hit during the 2024 season, he was able to impress some teams during Alabama's Pro Day.

Milroe did his 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.37 seconds on March 19. His athleticism might have worked in boosting his stock.

Per reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in taking Milore during his year's draft. The Steelers are yet to decide on a QB1 and have reportedly offered Aaron Rodgers a contract for the 2025 season.

If Rodgers does sign for the Steelers, Milroe could learn a lot from the 41-year-old as well. However, it remains to be seen where the Alabama QB will land in the pro league.

