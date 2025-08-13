"Needs to do it the right way": Taylor Swift impersonator sheds light on potential Travis Kelce proposal

On Wednesday’s Pardon My Take, a Taylor Swift impersonator joined the show and shared thoughts about the much-talked-about Travis Kelce proposal. The guest, who has been performing as Swift for over 30 years, gave a fun perspective on the singer’s possible engagement to the NFL star.

The impersonator said Kelce should focus on doing things in his own way rather than trying to impress the world.

“I don't want to put that pressure on him," the guest said. "I feel like the the weight of the world is on his shoulders, but um I think he landed one of the the best people ever. So, I think he would he should do it. Um but we we'll see what happens. He he he needs to do it the right way."

This comes hours before Taylor Swift's long-awaited debut on the New Heights podcast, hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

In the teaser of the episode, the 14-time Grammy winner also unveiled the title and cover of her 12th studio album, pulling it from a mint-green monogrammed briefcase. She also dropped a curated playlist titled "And, baby, that’s show business for you!" featuring 22 career-spanning tracks.

On Wednesday's Pardon My Take podcast, a Taylor Swift impersonator also shared thoughts on football, fame and fantasy leagues.

The impersonator spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs’ chances this season. She said the team is strong but depends on the offensive line and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The guest said:

"To be honest, I think it really depends on that offensive line and what happens with uh, Mahomes. I mean, he had a rough outing, but Kelsey is still the man. They have some great defensive players, but that NFC West is going to be pretty tough.

"I mean, um, obviously the Raiders drafted well and, um, you know, Denver has a formidable defense and an incredible, you know, sophomore quarterback, so it's going to be a tough division, but I think they're still going to make the playoffs and make a deep run."

The hosts also asked about the Super Bowl incident when Taylor Swift was booed. The impersonator said she admires Swift and understands the challenges of fame, saying:

"I sometimes I feel like I live vicariously through her. Um, all my life since I can remember, I've I've known her being this like not only just a planet, but her entire like she's an entire solar system. She is one of the greatest songwriters of our generation. And and with that comes complications."

The impersonator also talked about her strategy for fantasy football. In past seasons, injuries often hurt her team despite strong starts. Drafting wide receivers early didn’t always work, so the guest plans to try a new strategy this year.

