“Needs the system to work for him” - NFL analyst compares Shedeur Sanders with NFC West quarterback

Greg Cosell provided an interesting analysis of Shedeur Sanders and how he might translate into the NFL. As an analyst and senior producer at NFL Film, Cosell has seen hundreds if not thousands of quarterbacks come through the NFL draft.

Cosell was asked to share his evaluation of this year’s quarterback prospects on Friday's "Ross Tucker Podcast." When evaluating Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cosell said that he sees similarities between Shedeur Sanders and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

“You know, the player I've talked to some scouts, the name that often comes up is a comparison for him, is Geno Smith. And Geno Smith is a little bit bigger with a better overall arm, but he's probably that kind of quarterback.”

When discussing Sanders, Cosell shared that he likes the form and accuracy of the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback’s throwing motion:

“I think he throws a beautiful ball. I think his ball placement is good. I think he throws it well on the move.”

However, Cosell also pointed out some areas for Sanders to improve:

“He's got to clean up some stuff in the pocket. He doesn't have very good pocket awareness. He has a tendency to hold the ball with one hand. Now, these are coachable things, but that needs to be cleaned up.

“But what he does have a tendency to do, and this also has to be cleaned up, is retreat backward. And you know this, as an offensive lineman (referring to host Ross Tucker), you can't retreat backwards in the NFL”

He added that he sees Shedeur Sanders as someone who can succeed if he is put in the right system. However, he would need the surrounding pieces to be successful for him to succeed in the NFL.

“I think overall, you're talking about a shorter quarterback who's a pocket player. So, to me, he's a ball distributor and an executor of an offense. He needs the system to work for him. He needs a run game. He needs a good O-line. He's a piece of an offense. You know, again, I never know where guys are going to get drafted.

“He needs to be in a certain type of situation. Most quarterbacks do. This is not a knock on Shedeur Sanders, but my guess is… this is my evaluation and I’ve spoken to people who think, in an ideal world, he’s a late first, second round player.”

Greg Cosell has Shedeur Sanders ranked third behind Cam Ward and Tyler Shough

Greg Cosell has Sanders ranked as the third-best quarterback in the draft class. He ranked Miami’s Cam Ward as his top-rated quarterback. Surprisingly, he brought up Louisville’s Tyler Shough as the second-best quarterback behind Ward and ahead of Sanders. Shough is an older quarterback at 25 years old, but he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and has been rising up draft boards.

Cosell also added that if he compared the sixth quarterback taken from last year’s draft, Bo Nix, with Sanders, Nix is a better athlete than Shedeur Sanders. Instead, he likens Sanders to a 'similar but less gifted' C.J. Stroud.

