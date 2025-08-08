“Needs to be worked on”: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gives blunt take on Jalen Milroe’s performance in preseason game vs. Raiders

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald had some interesting choice of words for Jalen Milroe after the quarterback's impressive display in their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. Milroe completed six of 10 passes for 61 yards, while also rushing for 38 yards on three carries as the game ended in a 23-23 tie.Although Milroe kept things simple and looked confident with the ball, Macdonald has said that the rookie still has a lot that he can improve on.&quot;I thought he played well,&quot; Macdonald said. &quot;Made great decisions. Operation-wise, things need to be worked on.&quot;Milroe also spoke about his NFL preseason debut and vowed that he wants to continue his upward trajectory.“No. 1, what a dream come true to play my first NFL game in Lumen Field,” Milroe said. “I think the best thing for all of us is to just regroup, but also just build on this game. I think that’s so important as you go on any journey, you have to start somewhere. So now with that, you’re able to look upon what we did well, what we didn’t and just try to build upon that. Just go 1 percent better as we have this opportunity.&quot;Milroe spent his entire four-year collegiate career at Alabama. In his final year with the Tide, the QB recorded 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 20 rushing TDs.The Seahawks took Milroe in the third round of this year's NFL draft. His dual-threat ability is something that got the attention of Seattle.Now, it remains to be seen if Milroe can continue to build in his game in the pro league.Jalen Milroe will serve as the backup to Sam Darnold for Seahawks in 2025 seasonNFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe - Source: ImagnAlthough Jalen Milroe appears to be one of the most talented rookies heading into the 2025 season, the Seahawks will start Sam Darnold as their quarterback in the regular season.Seahawks coach Macdonald confirmed that Darnold would be the QB1 in June. The signal-caller signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle after playing the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings.Nonetheless, if Darnold picks up an injury or struggles to lead the Seahawks' offense, there is a possibility that Milroe could replace him as the team's QB1.