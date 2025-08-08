  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Needs to be worked on”: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gives blunt take on Jalen Milroe’s performance in preseason game vs. Raiders

“Needs to be worked on”: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gives blunt take on Jalen Milroe’s performance in preseason game vs. Raiders

By Arnold
Modified Aug 08, 2025 14:02 GMT
Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gives blunt take on Jalen Milroe&rsquo;s performance in preseason game vs. Raiders (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gives blunt take on Jalen Milroe’s performance in preseason game vs. Raiders (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald had some interesting choice of words for Jalen Milroe after the quarterback's impressive display in their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. Milroe completed six of 10 passes for 61 yards, while also rushing for 38 yards on three carries as the game ended in a 23-23 tie.

Ad

Although Milroe kept things simple and looked confident with the ball, Macdonald has said that the rookie still has a lot that he can improve on.

"I thought he played well," Macdonald said. "Made great decisions. Operation-wise, things need to be worked on."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Milroe also spoke about his NFL preseason debut and vowed that he wants to continue his upward trajectory.

“No. 1, what a dream come true to play my first NFL game in Lumen Field,” Milroe said. “I think the best thing for all of us is to just regroup, but also just build on this game. I think that’s so important as you go on any journey, you have to start somewhere. So now with that, you’re able to look upon what we did well, what we didn’t and just try to build upon that. Just go 1 percent better as we have this opportunity."
Ad

Milroe spent his entire four-year collegiate career at Alabama. In his final year with the Tide, the QB recorded 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 20 rushing TDs.

The Seahawks took Milroe in the third round of this year's NFL draft. His dual-threat ability is something that got the attention of Seattle.

Now, it remains to be seen if Milroe can continue to build in his game in the pro league.

Jalen Milroe will serve as the backup to Sam Darnold for Seahawks in 2025 season

NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn

Although Jalen Milroe appears to be one of the most talented rookies heading into the 2025 season, the Seahawks will start Sam Darnold as their quarterback in the regular season.

Ad

Seahawks coach Macdonald confirmed that Darnold would be the QB1 in June. The signal-caller signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle after playing the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Nonetheless, if Darnold picks up an injury or struggles to lead the Seahawks' offense, there is a possibility that Milroe could replace him as the team's QB1.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications