Nelson Agholor Fantasy Outlook: Should you start him in Week 4?

Nelson Agholor is a name lumped in with the Philadelphia Eagles' march to winning the Super Bowl in the minds of many. Thus, when he was available in the draft, many fantasy owners took him in the hopes of him becoming a No. 1 receiver.

However, with the New England Patriots noticeably coming sluggishly out of the gates in 2022, many kept him on the bench.

Now, with Week 4 well underway, many are asking themselves if this is the week to finally debut their wide receiver. Of course, many factors play into this decision. Here's a look at what can be expected from Agholor in Week 4.

Fantasy Football 2022: Should you start Nelson Agholor in Week 4?

Jalen Mills (No. 2) and Nelson Agholor (No. 13) converse

Put simply, the wide receiver should be used as a flex option for those facing an injury to another key player. Otherwise, it is worth letting him sit as the data piles up. If he has a good game this week, it would be worth playing him in each of the next three or four weeks.

This week, the New England Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jaire Alexander. That said, Alexander is listed as questionable, according to ESPN. However, even a nicked Alexander could likely shut down Agholor.

Also going against him is the player throwing the football. Mac Jones was listed as doubtful earlier in the week as per ESPN. Whether he or backup Brian Hoyer plays, the deep passes are going to be few and far between, limiting the wide receiver's opportunities.

That said, if the Patriots get blown out, which would not be a surprise, they'll keep throwing the ball until the final whistle.

The team has two losses by multiple possessions in their short history this year, leaving the possibility of another such loss far above zero. If Agholor has a good game, it will likely come from a garbage-time touchdown. If one plays him, expect a slow start and a surge in points late in the game.

This year, the wide receiver earned 28 yards, 110 yards, and a touchdown, and 41 yards in Weeks 1, 2, and 3.

Fantasy Football 2022: Nelson Agholor NFL timeline

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers

This is Nelson Agholor's eighth season in the league and second with the Patriots. Last year, he earned 473 yards and three touchdowns with the team. Before his time with the Patriots, he spent 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before that, he had spent every year since joining the league with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time with the team, he built a reputation as being a player having issues with dropping passes.

