Netflix's 'RECEIVER' release: Premiere date, trailer, and confirmed list of NFL players appearing

"Quarterback," an eight-part docuseries that chronicled the on- and off-field lives of NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout a season, was a huge hit for Netflix last year. A documentary team accompanied the athletes in that show for a year to observe the activities they usually undergo during the NFL season since they play football's most vital position.

In light of the "Quarterback" documentary's prosperity, Netflix will release a second installment of the series this year. The documentary "Receiver" on Netflix, which delves further into the careers of some of the league's top receivers, will air on July 10.

Eight episodes will make up the series, which is being produced by 2PM Productions, Omaha Productions and NFL Films.

Netflix debuted the first trailer for the documentary on Thursday, and it offers a sneak peek at several compelling narratives the film will explore.

Watch the trailer below:

Which NFL players will feature in Netflix's "Receiver" documentary?

Top pass-catchers in the league, such as Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, will have a lot of intriguing storylines from the 2023 season featured in Netflix's "Receiver" documentary.

Considering that Jefferson, who just signed a record-breaking contract deal with the Vikings, was sidelined for a significant chunk of 2023, the series is expected to, among other things, focus on his recovery from that injury and his return to the field. The docuseries should give fans an intriguing look inside the player's private life in a period that would have been difficult for him to deal with.

A detailed examination of Davante Adams' second straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards with the Las Vegas Raiders is expected in the series as well, along with how a coaching change possibly affected his productivity in a season that the Raiders ended with an 8-9 record.

Football fans may also prepare to see behind-the-scenes video from the previous season, when Kittle and Samuel assisted the Niners to capture the NFC West title and the conference championship. The show will debut exclusively on Netflix on July 10.