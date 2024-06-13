Netflix's 'RECEIVER' release: Premiere date, trailer, and confirmed list of NFL players appearing

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Netflix's 'RECEIVER' release: Premiere date, trailer, and confirmed list of NFL players appearing

Netflix's 'RECEIVER' release: Premiere date, trailer, and confirmed list of NFL players appearing

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 13, 2024 17:31 GMT
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Netflix's 'RECIEVER' release: Premiere date, trailer, and confirmed list of NFL players appearing

"Quarterback," an eight-part docuseries that chronicled the on- and off-field lives of NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout a season, was a huge hit for Netflix last year. A documentary team accompanied the athletes in that show for a year to observe the activities they usually undergo during the NFL season since they play football's most vital position.

In light of the "Quarterback" documentary's prosperity, Netflix will release a second installment of the series this year. The documentary "Receiver" on Netflix, which delves further into the careers of some of the league's top receivers, will air on July 10.

Eight episodes will make up the series, which is being produced by 2PM Productions, Omaha Productions and NFL Films.

Netflix debuted the first trailer for the documentary on Thursday, and it offers a sneak peek at several compelling narratives the film will explore.

also-read-trending Trending

Watch the trailer below:

Which NFL players will feature in Netflix's "Receiver" documentary?

Top pass-catchers in the league, such as Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, will have a lot of intriguing storylines from the 2023 season featured in Netflix's "Receiver" documentary.

Considering that Jefferson, who just signed a record-breaking contract deal with the Vikings, was sidelined for a significant chunk of 2023, the series is expected to, among other things, focus on his recovery from that injury and his return to the field. The docuseries should give fans an intriguing look inside the player's private life in a period that would have been difficult for him to deal with.

A detailed examination of Davante Adams' second straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards with the Las Vegas Raiders is expected in the series as well, along with how a coaching change possibly affected his productivity in a season that the Raiders ended with an 8-9 record.

Football fans may also prepare to see behind-the-scenes video from the previous season, when Kittle and Samuel assisted the Niners to capture the NFC West title and the conference championship. The show will debut exclusively on Netflix on July 10.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी