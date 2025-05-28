"Never beating the small hands allegations" - NFL fans react to Kenny Pickett throwing in gloves at Browns OTAs

Kenny Pickett has been in the spotlight for the Cleveland Browns at the start of their OTAs. On Tuesday, the Browns posted a video on X, showing the quarterback throwing at a practice session.

While some praised Pickett for the accuracy of his pass, others were quick to point to the QB's hand size.

"He never beating the small hands allegations, gloves make it worse," one tweeted.

"The small hands thing is no joke lol," another added.

"WHY HE NEED TWO GLOVES TO THROW THE BALL HANDS TOO SMALL???" a third commented.

Others also mocked Pickett for wearing gloves during the practice session.

"A QB wearing gloves lmao," one wrote.

"Dude he throws with f**king gloves on," a fan tweeted.

Pickett's hand size was measured at 8 1/2 inches at the 2022 NFL Combine. His measurement was the smallest hand size among all quarterbacks in the league at the time.

Kenny Pickett has plans to start for Cleveland Browns in 2025 NFL season

Former Philadelphia Eagles QB Kenny Pickett - Source: Imagn

After the Browns acquired Kenny Pickett via a trade this offseason, the quarterback has plans to make the QB1 role his own ahead of the 2025 season.

"That's the plan, man (to start)," Pickett said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in April. "I'm not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I'm excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pickett with the No. 20 pick in 2022. He played two seasons with them before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2024 season.

During his lone season at Philly, Pickett served as the backup to Jalen Hurts. He was also brought onto the field late in the Super Bowl, when the Eagles beat the Chiefs.

Now, if Pickett wants to get the starting quarterback role for the Browns in 2025, he will need to pip the likes of Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

