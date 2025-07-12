"Never done well" - Greg Cosell throws cold water on Daniel Jones hype as Colts' potential Week 1 starter in wake of Anthony Richardson's injury

The biggest question facing the Indianapolis Colts as they enter training camp is whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones will be named the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.

The matter has been the subject of intense discussion among NFL fans this offseason since Indianapolis signed Jones to a one-year, $15 million contract in March.

Along with Richardson, who joined the league as the fourth draft pick two years ago, Jones is expected to engage in an extremely interesting quarterback competition during training camp and the preseason.

The odds favor Jones to open the season as the team's starter, especially since Richardson is still battling an issue with his AC joint that he had initially surgically fixed two years ago.

Greg Cosell, a senior producer at NFL Films and an NFL analyst, shared his thoughts on who he believes will be the Colts' starter in 2025 during an appearance on the Russ Tucker podcast on Saturday.

The seasoned NFL expert pointed out one aspect of Jones' game that needs work, even though he sounded confident that the quarterback will start for Indianapolis this season.

“Daniel Jones will be the starter for them,” Cosell said. "The O-line is really solid, and they are good at running the ball. And you know what, they got good skill players too. This is going to be a good opportunity for him, because Jones needs a good O-line. He did not have one with the Giants. ...

"Jones is athletic as far as running out of the pocket. But one thing Jones has never done well, and I think it's really hurt him, is he's not very good at movement within the pocket, and those are two different things."

From Jonathan Taylor at running back to the offensive line and the other skill position players, Cosell believes the Colts have a good squad that should help Jones.

As for Richardson, the former Florida quarterback is hopeful he will be fit for training camp. If he does, he will have the opportunity to make an impression on head coach Shane Steichen before the start of the season.

Fans and analysts, however, are increasingly confident that Jones will start for the Colts in 2025.

Training camp performances to be vital in Colts QB1 decision between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones

It was clearly made known that Daniel Jones would engage in a competition with Anthony Richardson throughout the offseason when he signed with the Colts. Despite starting 15 games for the Colts since 2023, Richardson is not assured of a starting spot for the upcoming campaign.

In fact, Jones seems to be heading into training camp with the advantage, given the extra reps he had during the majority of OTAs and minicamp, and also the fact that Richardson was unable to get many reps this offseason because of his injury. However, the winner has not yet been determined.

As things stand, how the two quarterbacks perform at training camp will eventually determine who starts. The competition has so far been more interesting than many had thought.

