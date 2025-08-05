"Never seen another player do this" - NFL fans react as Travis Hunter "floats" in viral video from Jaguars training camp while taking offensive snaps

Travis Hunter is not your typical professional football player. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie is set to play both on offense and defense in his rookie season, just like he did during his collegiate football career. Hunter thrived on both sides of the ball in the 2024 college football season and took home the coveted Heisman Trophy.The Colorado Buffaloes product hasn't relented at the pros, and he turned heads in a recent clip from the Jaguars training camp. In the clip, Hunter can be seen seemingly floating in the air as he catches a pass from Trevor Lawrence.NFL fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give the versatile rookie his props.One fan said, &quot;I have never seen another NFL player do this before.&quot;Another added, &quot;12 inches off the ground.&quot;One stated, &quot;He was like 6 inches off the ground. Like what?&quot;However, not all were as impressed,One stated, &quot;What? This looks like an average catch from any professional receiver in slow-mo LOL&quot;Another said, &quot;He would’ve been broken in half by a DB going up for a pass like that.&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;no but safeties have. I can see the hits comin.&quot;Travis Hunter is taking both offensive and defensive snaps in training camp. The highly rated rookie is showcasing his pass-catching prowess with the wide receivers and his ball-hawking tendencies with the cornerbacks.It remains to be seen how the Jaguars manage Hunter's workload in Year 1. However, this year's draft's second overall pick is looking to make an impact on both sides.What's next for Travis Hunter?According to Jags Wire, Travis Hunter made a mid-practice switch from offense to defense on Day 10 of the Jaguars' training camp. The report states that in the eight previous practices prior, Travis Hunter had played either on the offense or defense, depending on the schedule. This is an indication of the team's coaching staff being more comfortable with the idea of him impacting on both sides of the ball. Hunter started Tuesday's practice session in a teal offensive practice jersey. He later donned a white fitted jersey over the teal one and joined the defense.The former Colorado Buffaloes standout will look to prove his ability on both sides of the ball in the preseason. The Jaguars have matchups lined up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.Hunter and Co. will open the 2025 regular season with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. They'll be looking to get back into playoff contention under new head coach Liam Coen.