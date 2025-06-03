"Never seen anybody whoop on Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs": LeSean McCoy bullish on Eagles’ Super Bowl repeat

Former Philadelphia Eagles star running back, LeSean McCoy, is confident that the team can go all the way to the promised land again in the 2025 NFL season. The front office kept the core and added new pieces to make sure they are in a good position to compete next season.

The NFC East squad is coming off a dream season that ended with a Super Bowl LIX win over the back-to-back defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

During Tuesday's installment of Fox Sports' "The Facility," LeSean McCoy broke down why there's no clear threat to the Eagles' status as NFL champions (3:50):

"I've never seen anybody whoop on the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs like that. That's healthy people. … You at your best right and you're at a place where you're always at Super Bowl, so you have that experience and we handled them so I think defensive wise, really really good.

"Then like all them young players that played really well last year, second year they going to play even better."

He continued:

"I just don't think that when I watch the NFL, I don't see where other teams made a big leap, big jump to close that gap with us. You talk about talent, you talk about team rosters, talk about coaching, all them boxes we check, and that's why I think we go back to Super Bowl winning."

They also extended Nick Sirianni and Saquon Barkley's contracts to keep all the main pieces happy at Lincoln Financial Field.

Rich Eisen says Eagles will break "Madden curse" this season

Veteran NFL analyst Rich Eisen doesn't think Saquon Barkley will be subjected to the controversial "Madden curse." On Monday, the Eagles star running back was announced as the player who would grace the cover of Madden 26.

Many fans expressed their concern about the so-called curse that comes with being the cover of the video game, but Eisen doesn't think something is going to happen. Eisen said on his show (2:33):

“I am going to tell you that this team is so damn good, there will be no jinx. I am just telling you right now. There’s too much good stuff.

"They make the playoffs, there’s no jinx. They’re not going to go like 8-9, 7-10. That’s the jinx, the jinx is like you're hurt, the whole season is in the tank. They’re not getting jinxed. I don’t know if they’re going to the one seed with 11-6, that’s for sure.”

The Eagles are so overpowered right now that not even one of the biggest myths in the league looks like a real threat to their championship aspirations.

