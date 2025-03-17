“Never seen anything like this!” - Ex-NFL QB makes feelings known on Bengals spending $276,000,000 on Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel was stunned by the Cincinnati Bengals agreeing to re-sign both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bengals agreed to sign Chase to a four-year, $161 million deal ,with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Higgins, meanwhile, got a four-year, $115 million deal with the first two years guaranteed.

In total, the Bengals have Chase and Higgins locked up for $276 million total, showing Cincinnati is all in on offense. After the extensions were down, Daniel was stunned by it.

"All over it…still can’t believe the Bengals got it done. Never seen anything like this!," Daniel wrote on X.

Daniel played in the NFL from 2010 until 2022 primarily as a backup quarterback.

According to Spotrac, the NFL salary cap is set at $279.2 million for 2025 and the Bengals now have $124 million set for Burrow, Chase and Higgins.

It's a lot of money for just three players and all on offense, but the Bengals will be going all out on offense for the foreseeable future.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was confident extensions would get done

Entering the offseason, one of the biggest questions was would the Cincinnati Bengals be able to afford to keep both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Burrow said he had discussions and was confident the Bengals would be able to keep Chase and Higgins.

"We've had those preliminary discussions. It's really early in the offseason, so those guys and their agents will start to have those discussions coming up," Burrow told NFL Network, via NFL.com. "But we're confident that we're going to be able to do what it takes.

"We all want to stay together, so we want to make it work."

However, a knock on the Bengals last season was their defense and now Cincinnati will have even more money locked into the offense. But, Burrow is confident the team can still win with how its built, especially if they start strong.

"We have to find a way to play better in September," Burrow said. "We didn't have Ja'Marr for training camp, we didn't have Tee for training camp for most of it. That's not an excuse. We've got to play better early on.

"Whatever it takes to do that, whether it's preseason reps, joint practices, guys taking the offseason more seriously. I don't know what it is, but we'll have those discussions to try to get that fixed."

The Bengals went 9-8 in 2024 and failed to make the playoffs.

