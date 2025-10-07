"Never seen this dude nervous ever": Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce tricked her into engagement proposal while recording New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift opened up about how Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tricked her with a podcast shooting before proposing to her. The Grammy-winning singer made her first appearance on Kelce's New Heights podcast in August, where she announced her new album. Interestingly, on the same day Swift shot for the podcast, her boyfriend proposed to her in the backyard of his house.Swift joined Jimmy Fallon on this week’s episode of The Tonight Show to promote her The Life of a Showgirl album. In the interview, the Blank Space singer said that she had never seen Kelce as nervous as he was while shooting for the podcast.She also said that the show was “sort of like a distraction” to “keep” her “not looking out of the window.”&quot;After what, I kind of realized, like, he's walking around sort of nervous about the podcast. He's like, 'My heart is racing. I just really want I know how much this means to you. Like, really want this to be what you hoped it would be because we've been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album,'&quot; Swift said (2:45 onwards).Travis Kelce asked Swift to have wine after the shooting for the podcast in their backyard and proposed to her. She said:&quot;I've never seen this dude nervous ever, professionally not a nervous person.&quot;So he was like, 'Do you want to go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?&quot; I'm like, 'I'm always going to want to do that.' And then I realized exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible case scenario.&quot;Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance started soon after Kelce had attended the singer’s Eras Tour concert in 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium.He later said on his New Heights podcast that he tried to meet Swift after the concert but couldn't. In September that year, fans were surprised to see Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game, and the two have been together since then.Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift in a flower-themed gardenTravis Kelce created a whole flower garden for Taylor Swift to propose to her. The couple broke the big news about their engagement by sharing a joint post on Instagram on Aug. 26. Swift had a sweet caption for her beau along with the post.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared five snaps in their post as the singer showed off her diamond ring. Swift wore a striped black-and-white dress, while the NFL star donned a blue T-shirt and white pants.