"Never seen Patrick Mahomes play this bad": RGIII blasts Chiefs QB after devastating Super Bowl loss to Eagles

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs walked into the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans hoping to etch their names into the history books by beating the Philadelphia Eagles and becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. However, their quest to cement themselves as the greatest dynasty in NFL history flamed out spectacularly before the second half even commenced.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense struggled to move the ball downfield, while the defense couldn't contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense, resulting in a 24-0 halftime deficit, the second-biggest in Super Bowl history. The two-time MVP did not do his defense any favors with his performance. On the contrary, he set them up for failure with two inexcusable errors.

On a 3rd-and-16 play midway through the second quarter, Mahomes tried to find wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was well-covered, but completely glossed over cornerback Cooper DeJean, who picked off the pass and housed it for a pick-6.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On his next pass attempt, he threw a pass from the Chiefs' endzone to wide receiver Marquise Brown, which would have fallen short had it not been intercepted by linebacker Zack Baun.

Expand Tweet

Two plays later, Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a touchdown, which extended the Eagles' lead to 24 points.

Expand Tweet

Mahomes finished the first half with a dismal stat line of 6-of-14 on pass attempts for 33 yards and two interceptions. Retired quarterback Robert Griffin III was in disbelief watching the quarterback play. He wrote:

"Never seen Patrick Mahomes play this bad."

Expand Tweet

He added that the three-time Super Bowl champion blew his opportunity to enter the GOAT debate and will have to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at least four more times to usurp Tom Brady. He posted:

"Patrick Mahomes now has to win at least 7 rings to be considered the Greatest of All-Time over Tom Brady."

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady Super Bowl stats

After taking a near unassailable 34-0 lead in the third quarter, the Eagles' defense took their foot off the gas and allowed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to make the score look respectable. Kansas City outscored Philadelphia 22-6 in the final 16 minutes of game time, with Mahomes throwing three touchdown passes, including a 50-yard bomb to wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Expand Tweet

Mahomes now has a 3-2 record in Super Bowls. Through five trips to the big game, he has 1,328 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, which is pretty underwhelming for a player of his caliber.

His numbers look even worse compared to that of Tom Brady in his ten trips to the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots icon threw for 3,039 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, finishing with a 7-3 record.

The Chiefs superstar is inarguably the best quarterback of his generation. However, he has a mountain to climb to displace Brady as the greatest ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.