“Never trade with Howie Roseman” - NFL Analyst rips Raiders for trading young CB Jakorian Bennett to Eagles in surprise deal

The Philadelphia Eagles may have struck gold again, at least according to an NFL analyst of The Athletic.Ted Nguyen didn’t mince words when he reacted to the Raiders' decision to trade cornerback Jakorian Bennett in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV.Nguyen made his stance clear after reposting the report of ESPN's Adam Schefter on X on Tuesday.&quot;Never trade with Howie. I get that Bennett doesn't fit the Carroll profile but he was so productive last season and is so young. Don't like this trade,&quot; Nguyen tweeted.For Philadelphia, the move was typical Howie Roseman. It's to buy low on a promising young player who’s fallen out of favor elsewhere and plug him into a system that maximizes his skills.This pattern was visible when he acquired AJ Brown, CJ Gardner Johnson, Jalen Carter and many others.Bennett’s speed (4.30 40-yard dash coming out of college) and aggressive coverage style give him a real shot at the CB2 spot in Philly. With competition heating up in the Eagles’ secondary during training camp, he enters a battle alongside Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson.Jakorian Bennett's breakout season makes trade timing puzzlingLas Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins - Source: GettyThe Eagles landed a cornerback who showed flashes of legitimate starting potential for a backup defensive lineman.Jakorian Bennett’s second season in the NFL was far from quiet. While injuries limited him to 10 games, he emerged as one of Las Vegas’ most consistent cover defenders. This was before being sidelined by a shoulder issue.Statistically, his jump from his rookie campaign was impressive. Quarterbacks who targeted Bennett in 2024 saw significantly worse results compared to the previous year. He tightened up his coverage and showed better awareness in man-to-man situations.Bennett earned praise for shutting down elite receivers in key matchups, which was no easy feat for a second-year player still developing his game.What made the trade more surprising was that Bennett was producing those results while dealing with a torn labrum. The injury caused his shoulder to dislocate repeatedly during games. However, he kept playing and maintained a high level of performance.From the Raiders’ perspective, the move may have been driven by scheme and preference under Pete Carroll. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, doesn’t exactly match the mold of the bigger-bodied corners Carroll has historically favored.