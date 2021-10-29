New book reveals how Patriots HC Bill Belichick repays his most hardworking coaches

Since taking over as head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has had the league’s successful tenure.

Belichick transformed the franchise into a powerhouse through consistent success, highlighted by earning six Super Bowls in nine appearances. He runs the organization with a stern grip over the culture and identity.

Bill Belichick has his own unique way to reward his coaching staff

According to Seth Whichersham’s new book about the Patriots, he reports that Belichick routinely pays the hardest-working coaches out of his own pocket.

"Belichick would reward the coaches who made little, out of his own pocket," Wickersham wrote via Yahoo Sports. "During the season, he gave out what were called 'green balls,' wads of cash that could reach thousands of dollars. After the season, he would write a personal check to staffers who had overperformed - sometimes up to the six figures."

These payments are known within the organization as “green ball” and can be worth hundreds if not thousands of dollars. However, it’s a double-edged sword working for long hours. Belichick reportedly would be in his office by 4:30 a.m. and not leave until after midnight on various days during the week.

- Bill Belichick “If you sit back and spend too much time feeling good about what you did in the past, you're going to come up short next time.”- Bill Belichick

He would spend many hours watching film while attempting to unearth more things to learn. Although the Patriots couldn’t pay the coaches what they deserved, Belichick would fill the gaps with his bonus offers.

Wickersham also reported that Belichick tried to help coaches make more money by taking one-year deals to possess more flexibility and leverage year to year. His methods have provided opportunities for coaches elsewhere, as Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Eric Mangini, and Romeo Crennel all received head coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Although most did not experience sustained success with other organizations, it's opened the door. Belichick’s work behind the scenes has set the standard in New England as the franchise became the gold standard over the last two decades.

Before the last couple of seasons, the Patriots served as the team that each franchise was aiming to match their sustained success. Under Belichick, New England has won 17 AFC East division titles, appeared in 13 AFC championship games, and nine Super Bowls.

There is a reason he’s the league’s longest-tenured head coach, and it’s his continued dedication that has created a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. The real question now is whether he can get the Patriots back on track and continue to add to an incredible coaching legacy in the NFL.

