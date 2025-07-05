"New coach will want a new QB" - Mike Florio throws cold water on Tua Tagovailoa hype as Dolphins star lands spot in NFL’s top 100 players in 2025

Tua Tagovailoa is on the top 100 players list ahead of the 2025 season, ranked 91st. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is once again one of the best players in the league despite missing six games in the previous campaign.

Ad

However, NFL analyst Mike Florio poured cold water on the Tagovailoa hype.

"That seems high," Florio wrote on Friday, via NBC Sports. "Tua Tagovailoa missed six of 17 fixtures last season due to injury. He went 6-5 in his 11 starts. He finished 21st in passing yards and 19th in TD passes. If he is No. 91, there should be roughly 15 to 18 other QBs in the remaining 90."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Florio added that the rankings won't matter unless the Dolphins make the playoffs.

"Regardless of whether he finished 91st or 19th or somewhere in between, the pressure is on in 2025," Florio wrote. "If the Miami Dolphins fail to make it to the postseason and owner Stephen Ross changes coaches, the new head coach will want a new QB — perhaps not after a year but immediately.

Ad

"So, in 2025, Tua is playing in one respect for his head coach’s job. And in another respect for his own (job)."

Tagovailoa is one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC, but the 2025 season will be an important one for him and Miami coach Mike McDaniel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa is gearing up for his sixth season in the NFL. The Alabama Crimson Tide product has spent his entire professional career with the Miami Dolphins, and he's one of the pillars of Mike McDaniel's team.

Next up for Tagovailoa is training camp, where he'll look to acclimatize with Miami's rookies and other offseason additions. All hands must be on deck ahead of a make-or-break campaign.

Ad

The Dolphins have been busy this offseason. They're fresh off a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers that landed them Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, they also parted ways with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

Miami is preparing for training camp and preseason, followed by the regular season, which begins against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. A win should set the scene for what's to come in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.