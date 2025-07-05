"New coach will want a new QB" - Mike Florio throws cold water on Tua Tagovailoa hype as Dolphins star lands spot in NFL’s top 100 players in 2025

Tua Tagovailoa is on the top 100 players list ahead of the 2025 season, ranked 91st. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is once again one of the best players in the league despite missing six games in the previous campaign.
However, NFL analyst Mike Florio poured cold water on the Tagovailoa hype.
"That seems high," Florio wrote on Friday, via NBC Sports. "Tua Tagovailoa missed six of 17 fixtures last season due to injury. He went 6-5 in his 11 starts. He finished 21st in passing yards and 19th in TD passes. If he is No. 91, there should be roughly 15 to 18 other QBs in the remaining 90."
Florio added that the rankings won't matter unless the Dolphins make the playoffs.
"Regardless of whether he finished 91st or 19th or somewhere in between, the pressure is on in 2025," Florio wrote. "If the Miami Dolphins fail to make it to the postseason and owner Stephen Ross changes coaches, the new head coach will want a new QB — perhaps not after a year but immediately.
"So, in 2025, Tua is playing in one respect for his head coach’s job. And in another respect for his own (job)."
Tagovailoa is one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC, but the 2025 season will be an important one for him and Miami coach Mike McDaniel.
What's next for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins?
Tua Tagovailoa is gearing up for his sixth season in the NFL. The Alabama Crimson Tide product has spent his entire professional career with the Miami Dolphins, and he's one of the pillars of Mike McDaniel's team.
Next up for Tagovailoa is training camp, where he'll look to acclimatize with Miami's rookies and other offseason additions. All hands must be on deck ahead of a make-or-break campaign.
The Dolphins have been busy this offseason. They're fresh off a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers that landed them Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, they also parted ways with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.
Miami is preparing for training camp and preseason, followed by the regular season, which begins against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. A win should set the scene for what's to come in 2025.
