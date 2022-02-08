Shocking new details could put Alvin Kamara in serious trouble

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara is in hot water. The 26-year-old is reportedly part of a group that stomped on an unconscious victim more than 20 times at a Las Vegas nightclub.

The running back was one of four men involved in the alleged battery. This led to the running back being arrested via Amie Just of NOLA.com.

According to police documents, the four men involved in the alleged battery stomped on the victim no less than 23 times, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, the police said.

There was an incident report that was filed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police alleging the Saints running back punched the victim three times, all of which were when the victim was on the ground.

Kamara and three other men were waiting for an elevator when the incident occurred. The victim allegedly called one of Kamara's friends ugly, and the situation escalated from there.

Kamara allegedly stopped the victim from entering the elevator, and that is when the alleged battery occurred. There is a video that has now been obtained by police which shows the Saints running back continuing to punch the victim while they were on the ground.

The 26-year-old was interviewed by police and was then arrested and booked on the suspicion of battery that resulted in substantial bodily harm. If he is found guilty, the charges carry a potential 1-5 year prison sentence. Late on Sunday, the running back was released after posting bond. He is due in court on March 8.

Kamara incident another blight on the NFL

This incident is the latest in a long line of poor press for the NFL and fresh off of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filing a lawsuit of racism and discrimination surrounding the league's hiring practices.

There was also former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs, who was involved in a car crash that took the life of a woman. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

It does seem that the NFL simply cannot stay away from these kinds of incidents and it surely tarnishes the prestige and reputation of one of the biggest leagues in the world.

It has been a bad few weeks for the NFL and now, with Alvin Kamara in hot water, the spotlight is shining ever brighter on the league with the Super Bowl just around the corner.

