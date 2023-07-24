New England Patriots training camp 2023: Complete guide to key dates, schedule and joint practices

The Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots are among the best-run franchises in all professional American sports. The Patriots were the most successful team of the last decade, but things haven't gone so well these days.

Mac Jones and co will look to turn a new leaf, starting with the 2023 training camp. In this article, we give you a comprehensive guide to the key dates, schedules and joint practices in New England. So, without much ado, let's get going:

New England Patriots training camp venue and key dates

The New England Patriots will have their training camp in familiar terrains at the Gillette Stadium. They will start training camp on Tuesday (July 25) when veteran players return from a well-deserved break.

Here are the announced dates on the Patriots training camp schedule:

July 26 - First Team Practice

July 27 - Second Team Practice

July 28 - Third Team Practice

August 16 - Joint practice with Green Bay Packers

August 17 - Joint practice with Green Bay Packers

August 22 - Joint practice with Tennessee Titans

August 23 - Joint practice with Tennessee Titans

The dates of each event will be crucial to Bill Belichick picking who will be the starters for the season. The legendary Super Bowl-winning coach is known to make drastic decisions in training camp, and the trend is expected to continue in 2023.

New England Patriots training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals

Attending the Patriots training camp is free. You can find more information on the team’s website.

It's advisable that you're on time, as there will be limited seats for fans. Fans will be catered to on a first-come, first-served basis, and like they say, if you snooze, you lose.

Furthermore, it's essential to note that the Patriots prohibit fans from bringing animals (except service animals, alcoholic beverages, beach balls, coolers, bullhorns, fireworks, flags, GoPro cameras, laser pens, noise makers, selfie stickers, weapons, video cameras or other inappropriate items to training camp.

How long does the Patriots training camp last?

The New England Patriots training camp will last from Wednesday (July 26) through the final weeks in August.

Each practice typically lasts approximately two and a half hours, subject to changes based on weather conditions and team plans. Hopefully, the weather will hold up so that fans can see their heroes in action.

Is the Patriots training camp open to the public?

Yes, specific Patriots’ training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend. New England's first three practices, with more fan-friendly training camp dates, are available for fans.

