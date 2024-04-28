New England Patriots undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2024 NFL draft

The New England Patriots selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots kicked off their draft by selecting quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick out of UNC.

Following the draft, New England has been actively signing undrafted free agents to fill out their training camp roster.

New England Patriots 2024 undrafted free agent signings

Here's a list of the Patriots current UDFA signings:

RB – DeShaun Fenwick, Oregon State

TE – Jacob Warren, Tennessee

TE – Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

OT – Tairiq Stewart, NC A&T (Invited to Minicamp)

OT – Zuri Henry, UTEP

C – Charles Turner, LSU

DE – Jay Person, UT-Chattanooga (Invited to Minicamp)

DL – John Morgan, Arkansas

LB – Jeremy Lewis, East Carolina

LB – Jett Bush, Texas

LB – Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

CB – Kaleb Ford-Dement, Texas State

CB – Mikey Victor, Alabama State

CB – Trajan Bandy, Miami (FL) (Invited to Minicamp)

S – Dell Pettus, Troy

K – Vince Blanchard, Laval (Invited to Minicamp)

DeShaun Fenwick played six years at college, with his first three at South Carolina and his final three at Oregon State. In his final college season, Fenwick had 96 carries for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

Jacob Warren played five seasons at Tennessee; last season, he recorded 16 receptions for 191 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, John Morgan comes to New England after playing six years of college. Fenwick played five years at Pitt before transferring to Arkansas for his final season. Last year, Fenwick recorded 15 tackles, one pass defense, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Jett Bush played for five years at Texas. Last season, he recorded 17 tackles, one pass defense, two sacks and one interception.

Kaleb Ford-Dement played three years of college at three different schools. Last season at Texas State, he recorded 32 tackles, seven pass defenses, one sack and three interceptions.

New England Patriots 2024 NFL draft picks

The New England Patriots made eight selections in the 2024 NFL draft. Here is a recap of all eight selections:

Round 1, Pick 3: Drake Maye, QB

Round 2, Pick 37: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR

Round 3, Pick 68: Caedan Wallace, OT

Round 4, Pick 103: Layden Robinson, G

Round 4, Pick 110: Javon Baker, WR

Round 6, Pick 180: Marcellas Dial, CB

Round 6, Pick 193: Joe Milton III, QB

Round 7, Pick 231: Jaheim Bell, TE