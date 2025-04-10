New Jaguars HC Liam Coen planning to tweak major part of Trevor Lawrence's game

On Wednesday, new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen revealed that he is planning on tweaking the footwork of his star QB Trevor Lawrence this offseason.

In a press conference, Coen made clear that Lawrence was extremely talented, but wanted to see his QB remain healthy by getting the ball out quicker and having more balance while in the pocket.

The quotes in full are found in NBC NFL analyst Myles Simmons' article and can be found using the following link.

"It’s not really a change — just tweaking. He’s extremely talented and he’s made some unbelievable plays in critical moments and led some huge comebacks. He’s played hurt, he’s done so many good things. Now it’s just about, OK, how do we fine-tune it and just tighten it up a little bit to get him in a place where he’s comfortable to cut the ball loose on time and in rhythm regardless of the circumstances?"

Lawrence then discussed the importance of footwork in the new system of Coen's.

“[T]he system is built around timing and tying your feet to your progression, and playing on-time... alright this route is on this timing, so then your next progression is off of this footwork, off this timing, so it all ties in perfect."

In 2024, Lawrence struggled with various injuries, including a bad concussion and an AC shoulder injury.

Can Trevor Lawrence succeed in Liam Coen's scheme?

Lawrence was one of the most hyped QB's in recent NFL memory when he entered the league. Although he has performed well and shown flashes of elite level play, it is safe to say that he has not fully lived up to the generational talent expectations that he had earlier in his career. Lawrence has all the skills and tools to succeed in the NFL. He is extremely accurate, has a major arm, is extremely mobile, and has a high football IQ.

However, Coen has the ability to bring the best out of Lawrence. Last year, Coen helped Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield have a career season while he was the offensive coordinator of the team.

The Jaguars hit a home run in the 2024 NFL Draft with WR Brian Thomas Jr. As a result, all of the pieces are there for the Jaguars and Lawrence to have a much improved 2025 campaign.

