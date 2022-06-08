"The New Orleans Saints have beaten Tom Brady's head against goalposts every time they play" - Former NFL player is down on TB12's chances to have MVP-type season

Tom Brady isn't going to be the 2022 MVP, according to ESPN First Take personality Marcus Spears. The reason? TB12 cannot beat the New Orleans Saints in the regular season, having lost the last four matchups with his Buccaneers since arriving in the NFC South in 2020. Tampa Bay, though, had defeated New Orleans during the 2020 postseason.

2020 New Orleans Saints

Here is Spears' explanation for why a fourth regular season NFL MVP isn't coming for Brady this fall and winter:

"The New Orleans Saints have beaten Tom Brady's head against goalposts every time they play, except the playoffs. Stephen A., listen to this, just like I, you know, like you watch me, I watch you and we talk about basketball, right? And we were having a conversation about Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic' and how at the end of the year they played each other and you factored that into what some people would make that decision based on. Right. So now you have Aaron Rodgers and Matt Stafford in the NFC, who, more than likely, are going to play either at the same level or at an even level as Tom Brady."

Competition will be plentiful for the award during the upcoming season after a massive turnaround season for the NFL following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Matthew Stafford raised his game to a new level in a new Rams offense last season and has more time to assimilate to Sean McVay's style. Meanwhile, Rodgers is riding high off two consecutive MVPs and may need to take on more playmaking duties without his do-it-all WR superstar Davante Adams.

Josh Allen's Bills are also popular risers because of the 2018 first-rounder's big arm and active legs. Brady will undoubtedly be going up against a fierce field.

Tom Brady must stay focused during the 2022 season

Tom Brady is too brilliant of an athlete to let off-field distractions derail him. The 44-year-old has dealt with a litany of scandals during his 22-year NFL career thus far, including but not limited to 'deflategate', 'spygate', and the tuck rule.

Not to mention, the personal dramas that have been put on public display by media outlets.

This past offseason, the QB was caught in yet another off-field controversy surrounding a planned violation of the 'Rooney Rule' with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

The plot was set to see Brady become part-owner of the Dolphins before unretiring and bringing in Sean Payton as his head coach, all without interviewing a POC coaching candidate.

