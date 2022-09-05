New Orleans Saints star breaks silence on road rage incident after allegedly pointing gun at 'juvenile females’

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested late last week on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. The former New York Jets star reportedly brandished a firearm at another vehicle in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, in a road rage incident.

The Jefferson Parish Sherrif's Office put out an official statement:

“Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.”

Marcus Maye, however, has since been released on a $30,000 bond. The Saints safety's lawyer, Eric Hessler, issued a statement after his release saying that Maye has denied the allegations against him.

"Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out."

Not the first brush with law for New Orleans Saints star

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office also added that not only was Marcus Maye identified as the driver of the black SUV, but he also pointed the firearm at the car occupied by "several juvenile females."

After a practice session last week, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the team was aware of the event.

Here's what Dennis Allen had to say about Marcus Maye.

"We were made aware of it this morning and we're still gathering all the information, so we're not going to have a comment on it at this time until we get more information."

This, however, isn't the Saints star's first run-in with the long arm of the law. Back in October last year, while he was still with the New York Jets, Maye was slapped with charges of driving under the influence. He also faced misdemeanor charges of DUI/damage to property and person, leaving the scene of a crash, and careless driving.

The charges stemmed from a crash that occurred in February 2021 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to an ESPN report, Maye was traveling by himself at the time when he allegedly crashed into a Volvo. There were, however, no injuries reported, though the driver of the Volvo filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Maye is yet to face disciplinary action from the NFL in that incident. Precedent suggests that he's unlikely to suffer any punishment in this matter until it reaches a legal resolution.

Earlier this year, New Orleans Saints signed the former Jets safety to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed after a season that ended with an Achilles tear.

Maye was slated to be the Saints' difference-maker at safety alongside three-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu. However, things haven't gone to plan so far.

