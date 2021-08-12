New Orleans Saints WR Deonte Harris arrested for driving under influence of alcohol

The New Orleans Saints received more bad news on Wednesday as the team learned that wide receiver Deonte Harris was driving under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested on July 16th.

Harris had a blood-alcohol level of .246 percent when he was pulled over by Maryland State Police. The Saints wideout was well above the legal limit of .008.

Why did the Maryland State Police pull over Deonte Harris?

Maryland State Police reported that Harris' Mercedes-Benz was swerving across three lanes of traffic and traveling 20 mph above the speed limit. The wide receiver was driving on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County when the officer signaled to pull his vehicle over.

After being pulled over, the officer approached Deonte Harris' car. The Saints wideout rolled down his window and handed the officer a credit card. Harris confused it for his driver's license. The officer noted that he could smell the alcohol on his breath, and Harris' eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Deonte Harris did admit to police officers that he had two or three cocktails and had been drinking since 4 p.m. The officer stated that Harris was slurring throughout the conversation.

Deonte Harris showed 16 of the 18 physical clues that police officers look for when determining a DUI. After registering a blood-alcohol level of .246, the Maryland State Police placed Harris in the front season of the car. Harris was processed at the Towson Precinct, where he took a second breathalyzer test and still blew two and a half times over the legal limit.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver received the following seven citations:

Driving while impaired by alcohol

Negligent driving

Reckless driving

Failure to obey traffic control device instructions

Exceeding the speed limit

Deonte Harris will likely face some disciplinary action from the NFL.

How does Deonte Harris' arrest impact the New Orleans Saints?

The New Orleans Saints have had a tough offseason. Drew Brees and Patrick Robinson have retired, and their relationship with Michael Thomas has gotten rocky. New Orleans can now add Deonte Harris to their list of problems.

New Orleans is already thin at the wide receiver position, with Michael Thomas having surgery on his ankle. Depending on the punishment Deonte Harris receives, it could cause the Saints to add another wideout. It'll be interesting to see how this situation plays out as the season approaches.

