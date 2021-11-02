"That's a New Orleans thing" - NFL analyst lauds 'underdog' Saints for gutsy win against Buccaneers

Sean Peyton and the New Orleans Saints breathed life back into the NFC South on Sunday with a stirring upset over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Going into the game as heavy underdogs, the Saints' plight was made worse when Jameis Winston was forced off with a knee injury.

With Trevor Siemian under center, the Saints produced an incredible win to move just one game behind the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can't bully the Saints says Schrager

Peter Schrager was talking on Good Morning Football about the sensational win over the Buccaneers and gave his thoughts on why they seem to win when being called an underdog.

"My takeaway is you can't punk the Saints," Schrager said.

"Like that team, there's too much spirit, too much fire and they're just like, you're not gonna punk em, you're not gonna walk in there and the Bucs are not going to go in there and just blow out the Saints, it's not going to happen."

"This is what they are, they are fighters," Schrager said.

"That's a New Orleans thing. That's a Sean Payton thing. You're never going to come into that building and bully them around. They've been underdogs 13 times since 2018. They're 11-2 in those games." Listen to what Schrager said below.

With news circulating today that Jameis Winston has injured his ACL, it was a bittersweet victory for Peyon and the Saints. Since they defeated the Bucs and now remain just one game behind the Bucs, while holding the tie-breaker, they will have to go the rest of the season without their starting quarterback in Winston.

With the trade deadline upon the league and only having a day left, it remains to be seen what the Saints will do as they now need another quarterback in the locker room due to Winston's injury.

The Saints' schedule does not get any easier over the next month as they face the Tennessee Titans, who are without Derrick Henry, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and then Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Sean Peyton is confident that Trevor Siemian can do a serviceable job for his team but that is one tough schedule coming up. With the NFC South now extremely tight, the Saints are going to have to keep pace with Brady and the Bucs. It's something that would have been tough even with Winston playing.

