New Saints HC comments on Drew Brees' rumored return to NFL

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has turned heads after using Twitter to respond to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, which indicated that the former New Orleans Saints signal-caller might opt to leave NBC Sports as an analyst.

The headlines have found their way to the desk of new Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who responded with a simple statement:

"I think the comment was made in jest."

Allen has more than enough to concern himself with than reports that the city's favorite son could return to the NFL.

The team recently signed former free-agent receiver Jarvis Landry to a one-year contract after selecting receiver Chris Olave with the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The receivers slated to play for the team in 2022 look to be an upgrade from their receiving core in 2021.

This is particularly true if former All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas can return to form after missing last season with a severe ankle injury.

After a one-year hiatus, will the New Orleans Saints make it back to the playoffs?

New Orleans are making all of the right moves to put themselves in a position to once again challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown and perhaps beyond.

One of the more pressing issues for the team in 2021 was the quarterback position. After Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, there was a huge void to fill. The team chose former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston to replace Brees.

Winston tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 last season, but the team is hoping that he will be back and better than ever in 2022. Winston will have many offensive weapons around him, including Michael Thomas (if he returns from injury), Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Alvin Kamara.

The defense has also been bolstered by the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. The "Honey Badger" has made his way home to play for his hometown team.

Here's what Mathieu had to say about signing with the Saints:

"When I watch this defense, they pop off the screen. Just with energy and passion, and all the different handshakes that they do. It's fun and it's exciting. He didn't really have to sell me too much, I was already sold. I just needed a couple people to kinda give me the 'yeah, that's cool, we'll take you over here.'"

New Orleans have defeated Tom Brady four times in the regular season. Despite losing the Buccaneers in the 2020 playoffs, the team looks to get back to the top and win the NFC South.

