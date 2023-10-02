This Zach Wilson versus Patrick Mahomes matchup was supposed to involve Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP was slated to face the reigning Super Bowl MVP for the first time in his Jets career during the primetime slot in New York. Instead, destiny decided differently as the former Packers quarterback tore his Achilles in his first drive with the Jets.

He has been away from the team since then as he has undergone medical procedures to address the injury. He was given the all-clear to fly and his first port of call was the MetLife stadium to link back up with his teammates. He was on crutches as he met with Patrick Mahomes before the game.

But Aaron Rodgers' big reason for coming, as the Jets fans were hoping, was that he could impart confidence to Zach Wilson. The young quarterback has struggled mightily to pick up the pieces in the future Hall-of-Famer's absence.

That sentiment was fully revealed on social media as well as the Jets fans got a glimpse of Aaron Rodgers sitting on the sidelines.

The Jets fans pine for Aaron Rodgers as they are stuck with Zach Wilson

The Jets said that Aaron Rodgers was there to bring the good vibes and put a photograph of him up on social media. That set off a full round of laments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans wondered what it would have been like to have the former MVP on their side instead of on the sidelines. Here is a collection of some of the best responses.

Patrick Mahomes shows his greatness in Rodgers' absence

While the Jets fans were thinking about their missing quarterback, the Chiefs fans were counting their blessings that they have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City quarterback is 11 years younger than the four-time MVP, yet he already has two MVP awards of his own. He has won two Super Bowls, which is one more than what the former Packers quarterback won with Green Bay.

Today, he got his 200th touchdown as he led the Chiefs to an opening quarter 17-0 lead. Having a great quarterback can be the difference between being a nearly-there team and being a dynasty. A look towards the New England Patriots, who lost against the Dallas Cowboys today, also confirms that. Bill Belichick is struggling mightily without Tom Brady as his quarterback.

And that is what it comes down to. The Jets are struggling and stuck with Zach Wilson when they thought they would get Aaron Rodgers. The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and they are flying.