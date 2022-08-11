"Your private life is kind of under a microscope" - Jets QB Zach Wilson breaks silence on dating rumors 

To say that Zach Wilson had an interesting offseason would be a major understatement. It was reported that the New York Jets quarterback slept with his mother’s best friend, per his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile.

The Jets quarterback is entering his second season in the NFL. He offered no response to his ex-girlfriend's claim when asked about it. Pertaining to those in the media, it has been a persistent topic of conversation.

Wilson appeared on the Boomer and Gio morning show to discuss the matter and how’s he’s handled all of the rumors. He said that his personal life is subject to constant scrutiny:

“Your private life is kind of under a microscope and you have to understand that your family and those close to you, they understand the truth and who you are and all that. So, that’s all that matters. And besides that, it really doesn’t matter.”

Asked once again if the alleged rumors were true, the former BYU quarterback commented:

“I don’t want to talk about it.”

The rumors began when Gile was called out on social media for dating Wilson’s former BYU teammate, roommate and friend Dax Milne. Milne is also in the NFL and plays wide receiver for the Washington Commanders.

Milne posted a picture of himself and Gile to his Instagram, leading someone to comment on the post, accusing Gile of being a “homie hopper.” She quickly responded to the comment. She asserted that the quarterback was “the real homie hopper” since he slept with his mom’s best friend.

Wilson’s mom, Lisa, addressed the matter in an Instagram Live video. In the video, she told the internet to stop attempting to reach out to her friends seeking to gain more information:

“My friends are freaking amazing. By the way, stop calling my friends.”

Zach Wilson is entering his sophomore campaign with the New York Jets

New York Jets v Denver Broncos

Amid all the noise this offseason, the 23-year-old is looking to improve himself in training camp. He started 13 games during his rookie season last year. He threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a 4-13 season for New York.

His passing yards are the fourth-most thrown by a rookie quarterback in franchise history. Surprisingly, his nine touchdowns are the fourth in team history for a rookie signal-caller.

With the 2022 season on the horizon, the Jets are looking to Wilson to lead them back to the playoffs. They have not made the postseason since the 2010 season. For the young quarterback, the question remains as to whether he can handle the pressure of the Big Apple and the media scrutiny he is subjected to.

We will find out soon enough with Zach Wilson's sophomore campaign kicking off in one month's time.

