New York Jets Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook 

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New York Jets Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook 

New York Jets Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook 

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 16, 2024 02:28 GMT
NFL: Preseason-New York Jets at New York Giants
New York Jets Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The New York Jets are resetting expectations for 2024. Yet again. For a fanbase that has been starved of success, last season was particularly heartbreaking.

They acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback was supposed to be the savior of the franchise. With an elite defense, he was expected to lead the offense to great heights.

But it did not quite work out like that as Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury after four snaps in the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills. He did not return for the rest of the year and the Jets missed out on the playoffs yet again.

Rodgers is back again this year and playing behind a stronger offensive line. The Jets will be hoping that lightning does not strike twice and their quarterback remains healthy for the rest of the season. If he does, these are the matchups that he will have to face for the 2024 season.

New York Jets Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Jets begin their season away to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and end at home to the Miami Dolphins. They will take their bye in Week 12:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
109-SepSan Francisco 49ers8:15 PMESPN
215-SepTennessee Titans1:00 PMCBS
319-SepNew England Patriots8:15 PMAmazon
429-SepDenver Broncos1:00 PMCBS
506-OctMinnesota Vikings9:30 AMNFL Network
614-OctBuffalo Bills8:15 PMESPN
720-OctPittsburgh Steelers8:20 PMNBC
827-OctNew England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
931-OctHouston Texans8:15 PMAmazon
1010-NovArizona Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
1117-NovIndianapolis Colts8:20 PMNBC
12-BYE--
1301-DecSeattle Seahawks1:00 PMFOX
1408-DecMiami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
1515-DecJacksonville Jaguars1:00 PMFOX
1622-DecLos Angeles Rams1:00 PMCBS
1729-DecBuffalo Bills1:00 PMCBS
184/5-Jan '25Miami DolphinsTBDTBD

New York Jets Home Schedule 2024

The Jets technically play nine home games this season, even though they do not touch the MetLife Stadium until the third week. That may not be too much of a bad thing because it was on that turf that Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. That is perhaps why they will be relieved that one of their "home" games is away in London against the Vikings. Here is a full list of their 2024 home games:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
319-SepNew England Patriots8:15 PMAmazon
429-SepDenver Broncos1:00 PMCBS
506-OctMinnesota Vikings9:30 AMNFL Network
614-OctBuffalo Bills8:15 PMESPN
931-OctHouston Texans8:15 PMAmazon
1117-NovIndianapolis Colts8:20 PMNBC
1301-DecSeattle Seahawks1:00 PMFOX
1622-DecLos Angeles Rams1:00 PMCBS
184/5-Jan '25Miami DolphinsTBDTBD

New York Jets Away Schedule 2024

After spending the first two weeks of the 2024 season on the road, they play as the home team for the next four weeks at a stretch, including an international game. Here is the full slate of the Jets' away games for the year:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
109-SepSan Francisco 49ers8:15 PMESPN
215-SepTennessee Titans1:00 PMCBS
720-OctPittsburgh Steelers8:20 PMNBC
827-OctNew England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
1010-NovArizona Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
1408-DecMiami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
1515-DecJacksonville Jaguars1:00 PMFOX
1729-DecBuffalo Bills1:00 PMCBS

New York Jets 2024 Season Outlook

The Jets will have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations with Aaron Rodgers leading their offense with a strong defense to boot. But getting past the regular season will not be easy. The Bills and Miami Dolphins both made the playoffs last season while the New England Patriots have a new top-tier rookie quarterback in Drake Maye.

Add in the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams from outside their division who also made the postseason, the Jets will have their work cut out. But a winning season and a return to elimination football will be their minimum expectation.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी