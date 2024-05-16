New York Jets Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook 

The New York Jets are resetting expectations for 2024. Yet again. For a fanbase that has been starved of success, last season was particularly heartbreaking.

They acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback was supposed to be the savior of the franchise. With an elite defense, he was expected to lead the offense to great heights.

But it did not quite work out like that as Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury after four snaps in the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills. He did not return for the rest of the year and the Jets missed out on the playoffs yet again.

Rodgers is back again this year and playing behind a stronger offensive line. The Jets will be hoping that lightning does not strike twice and their quarterback remains healthy for the rest of the season. If he does, these are the matchups that he will have to face for the 2024 season.

New York Jets Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Jets begin their season away to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and end at home to the Miami Dolphins. They will take their bye in Week 12:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 1 09-Sep San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ESPN 2 15-Sep Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 3 19-Sep New England Patriots 8:15 PM Amazon 4 29-Sep Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS 5 06-Oct Minnesota Vikings 9:30 AM NFL Network 6 14-Oct Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ESPN 7 20-Oct Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC 8 27-Oct New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 9 31-Oct Houston Texans 8:15 PM Amazon 10 10-Nov Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 11 17-Nov Indianapolis Colts 8:20 PM NBC 12 - BYE - - 13 01-Dec Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX 14 08-Dec Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 15 15-Dec Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX 16 22-Dec Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM CBS 17 29-Dec Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 18 4/5-Jan '25 Miami Dolphins TBD TBD

New York Jets Home Schedule 2024

The Jets technically play nine home games this season, even though they do not touch the MetLife Stadium until the third week. That may not be too much of a bad thing because it was on that turf that Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. That is perhaps why they will be relieved that one of their "home" games is away in London against the Vikings. Here is a full list of their 2024 home games:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 3 19-Sep New England Patriots 8:15 PM Amazon 4 29-Sep Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS 5 06-Oct Minnesota Vikings 9:30 AM NFL Network 6 14-Oct Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ESPN 9 31-Oct Houston Texans 8:15 PM Amazon 11 17-Nov Indianapolis Colts 8:20 PM NBC 13 01-Dec Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX 16 22-Dec Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM CBS 18 4/5-Jan '25 Miami Dolphins TBD TBD

New York Jets Away Schedule 2024

After spending the first two weeks of the 2024 season on the road, they play as the home team for the next four weeks at a stretch, including an international game. Here is the full slate of the Jets' away games for the year:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 1 09-Sep San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ESPN 2 15-Sep Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 7 20-Oct Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC 8 27-Oct New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 10 10-Nov Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 14 08-Dec Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 15 15-Dec Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX 17 29-Dec Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS

New York Jets 2024 Season Outlook

The Jets will have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations with Aaron Rodgers leading their offense with a strong defense to boot. But getting past the regular season will not be easy. The Bills and Miami Dolphins both made the playoffs last season while the New England Patriots have a new top-tier rookie quarterback in Drake Maye.

Add in the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams from outside their division who also made the postseason, the Jets will have their work cut out. But a winning season and a return to elimination football will be their minimum expectation.