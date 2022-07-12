Jets' equipment manager throws shade at Zach Wilson’s former best friend for dating QB's ex-girlfriend

The New York Jets have had a rather quiet NFL offseason. With no major trades or free agency signings, Jets fans didn't have much to rave about. Until, of course, the Zach Wilson news started doing rounds.

The NFL world was taken by storm when the Jets QB's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused Wilson of sleeping with his mother's best friend. What prompted this response from Gile?

bo (tonesetter) 🧳 @tezah__ it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. it brings me no joy to report that……..Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. https://t.co/0bjqxj7cnz

It was the backlash she faced after posting an image with the new person in her life. None other than Dax Milne, Wilson's former best friend and roommate back in BYU.

Milne, who currently plays for the Washington Commanders, received a lot of hate as well, especially for dating his friend's former partner. Gile, coming to his defense, lashed out at the trolls for making the damning accusation.

Fans were quick to call out Milne as well, and it's not just the fans getting involved. Jets equipment manager Joe McMahon, who has worked for the team since 2019, also took a shot at Milne under a post featuring the two lovebirds:

“I don’t know what’s going to be the bigger joke - this relationship or your NFL career.”

Mikerophone @MikerophoneNFL Oh my God the Jets equipment manager just decimated Zach Wilson's Ex GF's new BF Oh my God the Jets equipment manager just decimated Zach Wilson's Ex GF's new BF https://t.co/f9l56Fc1hd

While NFL fans are loving the beef, there's little to no evidence to suggest that Wilson did indeed indulge in what his former partner accused him of.

Jets gamble on Zach Wilson while Commanders pick Dax Milne

Dax Milne and Zach Wilson were both teammates while playing for the BYU Cougars. While Wilson was the starting QB, Milne too established himself as a reliable wideout.

In their last season together, Milne put up a solid 1,188 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns. Wilson put together a career year, registering 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Wilson's heroics helped the Cougars seal the Boca Raton Bowl in 2020, which also saw his draft stock rise. Hence, the BYU quarterback was eventually selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the New York franchise in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Milne, on the other hand, was ultimately picked 258th overall by the Washington Commanders in the same draft class. However, he was barely even used by the Commanders and could only rack up 83 yards on 14 targets.

While Wilson showed flashes of brilliance in 2021, he's far from a finished product. With contrasting careers thus far, they'll both still have all the needed motivation to prove a point in 2022.

