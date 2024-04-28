New York Jets Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded as the New York Jets made seven picks.

The Jets opened the draft by selecting offensive tackle Olu Fashanu after trading down one spot. New York also added wide receiver Malachi Corley and running back Braelon Allen as their first three picks.

Following the draft, the Jets have been actively signing undrafted free agents to round out their training camp roster.

New York Jets 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Signings

New York has been one of the most active teams, bringing in UDFA's to round out their training camp roster. Here's a list of the New York Jets' current UDFA signings:

QB: Darren Grainger, Georgia State

RB: Michael Chris-Ike, Delaware State (Invited to Minicamp)

WR: Kahtero Summers, Richmond (Invited to Minicamp)

WR: Marcus Riley, Florida A&M

WR: Tyler Harrell, Miami (FL)

TE: Lincoln Sefcik, South Alabama

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Sebastian Delasoudas, Richmond (Invited to Minicamp)

EDGE, Braiden McGregor, Michigan

EDGE: Eric Watts, UConn

EDGE: Luke Brubacher, Laurier (Invited to Minicamp)

DL: Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

LB-Jackson Sirman, Cal

LB-Jeremy Lewis, East Carolina

LB: Jimmy Ciarlo, Army

LB: Tristan Wheeler, Richmond (Invited to Minicamp)

CB: Jarius Monroe, Tulane

DB: Brandon Codrington, NC Central (Invited to Minicamp)

S. Tre Jenkins, San Jose State

S: Zion Puckett, Auburn (Invited to Minicamp)

Darren Grainger played five years at college, with his last three at Georgia State. Last season, Grainger went 244-for-358 for 2,621 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Marcus Riley played one year at Florida A&M after beginning his career at Louisville. Riley recorded 33 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Braiden McGregor is coming off winning a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines. Last season, McGregor recorded 26 tackles, three pass defenses, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Eric Watts recorded 34 tackles, one pass defense, two sacks and two forced fumbles last season at UConn.

Jarius Monroe played four years at college, with his final two at Tulane. Last season, Monroe recorded 48 tackles, 10 pass defenses, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The New York Jets made nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's a recap of all seven selections:

Round 1, Pick 11: Olu Fashanu, OT

Round 3, Pick 65: Malachi Corley, WR

Round 4, Pick 134: Braelon Allen, RB

Round 5, Pick 171: Jordan Travis, QB

Round 5, Pick 173: Isaiah Davis, RB

Round 5, Pick 176: Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB

Round 7, Pick 257: Jaylen Key, S