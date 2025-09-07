  • home icon
  New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 07, 2025 18:28 GMT
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields

The New York Jets were set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as an odd reunion between Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers, two huge NFC North rivals transplanted to the AFC.

The winner of the game would emerge 1-0, and the loser would go home 0-1 and facing big questions after just the first game. Here's a look at how the players did in today's game with statistics updated during and after the contest.

Jets vs. Steelers box score

Team1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
New York Jets9
Pittsburgh Steelers7
Pittsburgh Steelers Box Score

Passing

PlayerCompletions/attemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptions
Aaron Rodgers
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
DK Metcalf
Ben Skowronek
Jonnu Smith
Pat Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren





Kaleb Johnson





Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for lossPasses DeflectedQB Hits
Deshon Elliot
Patrick Queen
Alex Highsmith
Darius Slay
TJ Watt
Jalen Ramsey
Juan Thornhill
Payton Wilson
Chuck Clark
Cameron Heyward
Joey Porter
Keeanu Benton
Yahya Black

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra Points
Chris Boswell
Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Corliss Waitman
New York Jets Box Score

Passing

Rushing and receiving

Defense

Kicking

Punting

Jets vs. Steelers Game Summary

The New York Jets struck first with a field goal by Nick Folk, but fell down in the second drive when Aaron Rodgers led the Pittsburgh Steelers down the field to respond with a passing touchdown to Ben Skowronek. Russell Wilson didn't take it lying down as he responded with a deep 33-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson. The Jets went for two after a flag on the extra point, but were stopped short.

The Steelers then scored a field goal in the second quarter to take a 10-9 advantage. Braelon Allen then scored a touchdown for the Jets to take the lead by a score of 16-10. The Jets then added three more to make the score 19-10.

The Jets appear to be pulling away, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers with a mountain to climb, which isn't the best case for Aaron Rodgers, who likely expected the game to be another cakewalk victory over Justin Fields.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

