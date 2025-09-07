New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields

The New York Jets were set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as an odd reunion between Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers, two huge NFC North rivals transplanted to the AFC.

The winner of the game would emerge 1-0, and the loser would go home 0-1 and facing big questions after just the first game. Here's a look at how the players did in today's game with statistics updated during and after the contest.

Jets vs. Steelers box score

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total New York Jets 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 7

Pittsburgh Steelers Box Score

Passing

Player Completions/attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Aaron Rodgers

Rushing and receiving

Player Carries Yards Rushing Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns DK Metcalf Ben Skowronek

Jonnu Smith Pat Freiermuth Kenneth Gainwell Jaylen Warren











Kaleb Johnson













Defense

Player Total tackles Solo Tackles Sacks Tackles for loss Passes Deflected QB Hits Deshon Elliot Patrick Queen Alex Highsmith Darius Slay TJ Watt Jalen Ramsey Juan Thornhill Payton Wilson Chuck Clark Cameron Heyward Joey Porter Keeanu Benton Yahya Black





Kicking

Player Field Goals Extra Points Chris Boswell

Punting

Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest Corliss Waitman



New York Jets Box Score

Passing

Rushing and receiving

Defense

Kicking

Punting

Jets vs. Steelers Game Summary

The New York Jets struck first with a field goal by Nick Folk, but fell down in the second drive when Aaron Rodgers led the Pittsburgh Steelers down the field to respond with a passing touchdown to Ben Skowronek. Russell Wilson didn't take it lying down as he responded with a deep 33-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson. The Jets went for two after a flag on the extra point, but were stopped short.

The Steelers then scored a field goal in the second quarter to take a 10-9 advantage. Braelon Allen then scored a touchdown for the Jets to take the lead by a score of 16-10. The Jets then added three more to make the score 19-10.

The Jets appear to be pulling away, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers with a mountain to climb, which isn't the best case for Aaron Rodgers, who likely expected the game to be another cakewalk victory over Justin Fields.

