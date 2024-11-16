Seven-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady is scheduled to be in the commentary booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt at Soldier Field on Sunday.

However, before heading to Chicago, the New England Patriots icon made a pitstop in New York to attend the Emirates NBA Cup group stage game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

Brady, who was sitting courtside, showed up on the screen inside MSG midway through the first quarter and showed off his arm strength as he threw a signed football deep into the stands.

While a handful of fans inside the iconic arena cheered, most New Yorkers booed the retired quarterback when he showed up on the screen. New York Giants and Jets fans also unified on social media to express their disapproval of Brady's appearance in their city. Here are some of the comments:

Fans also demanded that the attendee who caught the signed football that he tossed in the stands should throw it back at him:

"Any real New Yorker would puncture it with their teeth and throw it back. Pathetic." - Wrote @actionjack69

"If a Jets fan caught that I’d expect them to throw it back at them" - Claimed @DT_Hickey

"I’m tossing this s**t back like a Wrigley Field homer" - Said @TheLesterLee

Tom Brady's record vs. New York teams: QB was the city's #1 enemy

New York's disdain for Tom Brady is understandable, especially the Jets' fans' contempt for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. He faced them 37 times in the regular season and won 30 games, losing only seven. The Giants did not fare much better, as the quarterback finished his career with a 6-1 record in the regular season against them.

Ironically, both teams fared much better against Brady and the Patriots in the playoffs. The Jets hold a 1-1 postseason record against their AFC East rivals during the quarterback's time in New England.

Eli Manning and the Giants famously beat Brady and the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl, first in 2008 and then again in 2012. The first denied the quarterback and his team the opportunity to become only the second team in the NFL after the 1972 Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl without losing a single game.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion seemingly holds no grudge against New York, but the same can't be said for the city's passionate fans, who still can't stand him.

