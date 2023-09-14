Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury has been debated all over the world as one of the worst possible things to happen in the league's opening week. After plenty of expectation following Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets, his first season with the team lasted only four snaps before it came to an abrupt end.

Injuries are an obvious part of the game, even though they're unfortunate. But Newsmax host Greg Kelly decided to attack Aaron Rodgers' lifestyle as a reason for his season to end in Week 1 - and he didn't hold back.

A competitive quarterback can't be all happy and goofy all the time. And something happened to this guy. And I think I know what it was. Drugs. He got involved in psychedelics. This ayahuasca tea, something like that. That gives you this 'Oh, I love you bro' kind of mentality. It's not good. And he took it, and he encouraged others to do the same. And I thought it was a very harmful message. What about going to church? Whatever the hell he's talking about. Ayahuasca tea is a crummy substitute for God.

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Disaster struck early for the New York Jets in the 2023 season, as they lost the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery, ending his 2023 season.

It's a devastating start for the season that, many hoped, would end the 12-year playoff drought that the Jets are suffering, which is the longest streak in the league. The last time they made it to the postseason, they were led by a strong defense but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback.

At least New York fans had something to rejoice on Monday, as Zach Wilson led an unlikely overtime win over the division rivals Buffalo Bills, one of the favorites to win the AFC and go to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.