'Next man up mentality': Jets' Jordan Whitehead addresses adversity in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear 

New York Jets veteran safety Jordan Whitehead wears jersey number three. So, what were the chances that No. 3 would pick off one of the best quarterbacks in all of professional football three times in his first game with his new team on September 11 at MetLife Stadium in front of a loud and raucous Jets crowd?

“I’m not sure you could've drawn that up any better than it played out,” Whitehead said. “The most important thing for us is that we beat a division opponent. That’s what matters most.”

Whitehead also said:

“Something like this, you got to talk about it, you got to talk about it during the week, believe that you’re going to do it,” Whitehead said. “That’s where it comes from.”

It’s always cool when the best players on your team are guys who care more about the team than they do about individual accolades and accomplishments.

And while the performance surprised many, Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn't sound shocked by Whitehead's play.

"He was outstanding. He's been outstanding," Saleh said of Whitehead after the game. "He was four dropped interceptions away from having an All-Pro year last year. ... He's an outstanding safety."

Not only is Whitehead a ball hawk, but his bank account is also going to be fatter after his sterling Monday Night Football performance.

Jordan Whitehead's 2023 bonus turns into a talking point

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Whitehead earned more than just his game check in Week 1. The veteran safety also reportedly hit a huge $250,000 incentive bonus after picking off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times.

Whitehead's first interception proved to be more of a punt than anything, but the Jets notched a field goal on the ensuing possession to bring the game within one score before halftime.

The second one didn't end in points for New York, but nevertheless thwarted Buffalo's opportunity to build on its 13-6 lead. The third interception, though, set the Jets up for the game-tying touchdown to receiver Garrett Wilson with 4:55 left in the game.

Prior to Monday night, Whitehead had never racked up more than two interceptions in a season. He had two picks in each of his past three seasons and has seven career interceptions. Whitehead joined the Jets in 2022 after four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I attribute it all to film study,” Whitehead said.

“We did a lot of work in the film room on them. Our goal was to uphold our end of the standard. We play these guys twice a year so there are no secrets. We know them and they know us. We just went out there and played football.”

With the Buccaneers, Whitehead not only won a Super Bowl, he racked up 292 total tackles on his way to becoming one of many fan-favorites on a highly competitive roster.

Whitehead, 26, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before heading to the New York Jets in free agency ahead of the 2022 season.

Jordan Whitehead spills the beans on state of Jets' locker room after Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury

Whether it was cap-related or the continuing devaluation of the safety position, Tampa Bay did not manage to retain Whitehead leading to his move up north last season.

And despite the Jets losing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers just four plays into the 2023 NFL season, Whitehead believes he and his teammates have a lot to play for.

“Everybody loves Aaron and the fire and competitiveness that he brought to this team, but we have got to keep going,” Whitehead said.

“We’ve got 15 games so we have to refocus. It really is the next man up mentality and we have a lot of confidence in Zach Wilson.”